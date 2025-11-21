FIREWIND Announces New Record Deal With BLKIIBLK

BLKIIBLK has announced the signing of Greek power metal band FIREWIND.

Led by guitar virtuoso Gus G., FIREWIND has evolved into a powerhouse band with a devoted international fanbase and a string of acclaimed albums.

As the band enter this exciting new era, FIREWIND also announce major lineup updates. After his departure in late 2019, powerhouse vocalist Henning Basse is officially returning to the band. Basse's history with the group goes back to 2007, when he first stepped in as a touring vocalist on the "Allegiance" tour, and later became a defining voice during FIREWIND's post-hiatus era from 2016 to 2019, leaving a lasting imprint on the acclaimed album "Immortals". At the same time, FIREWIND has announced that Herbie Langhans is stepping down from vocal duties.

FIREWIND said: "We 'borrowed' Herbie from AVANTASIA for as long as we could, but our schedules and needs kept clashing, with all the increasing touring obligations. We understand Herbie's situation and we thank him for his time in the band, the awesome music we made together and wish him all the best."

Gus G. expressed his enthusiasm for this new chapter by saying: "We're all very excited, as we commence work on the upcoming concept album that will be the biggest and most epic thing we've ever done. And for this, we couldn't have imagined a better label partner other than Frontiers Records' new imprint label BLKIIBLK. We're honored to be label mates with metal titans such as MEGADETH and BIOHAZARD and we can't wait to unleash the new music to the world. Please stay tuned for more details on that and we will be seeing you on the road in 2026!"

Aldo Lonobile, head Of A&R Europe at Frontiers Label Group, added: "We are truly excited and proud to welcome FIREWIND to BLKIIBLK. Over the years, I've crossed paths with Gus G. on several occasions, and now we finally have the opportunity to work more closely together. Beyond being one of my favorite guitar players, he is a brilliant songwriter, and FIREWIND have firmly established themselves as one of the most exciting metal acts in the scene. We can't wait to be part of the next chapter in their career!"

Blazing a trail across the global metal scene for over two decades, FIREWIND stand as a pillar of modern melodic power metal. Combining anthemic choruses, dazzling guitar work, and soaring vocals, FIREWIND bridge the gap between classic heavy metal and modern power metal sensibilities. With influences ranging from RAINBOW and JUDAS PRIEST to HELLOWEEN and SYMPHONY X, their sound is as timeless as it is energetic.

The band's discography includes standout releases like "Allegiance" (2006),"The Premonition" (2008),and "Immortals" (2017),each demonstrating FIREWIND's knack for fusing melody and technical mastery. Their 2020 self-titled album marked a rebirth of sorts — introducing Langhans (AVANTASIA, SINBREED) and delivering a heavier, more aggressive edge without sacrificing the band's signature hooks.

At the center of it all is Gus G., whose explosive yet lyrical guitar style has earned him global recognition and endorsements, from playing stadiums with Ozzy Osbourne to headlining clubs with FIREWIND. Known for his precision, tone, and deep-rooted love for heavy metal, Gus G. is both the heart and architect of FIREWIND's sound.

FIREWIND's latest album, 2024's "Stand United", featured nine brand new songs produced with Dennis Ward (MAGNUM, UNISONIC),as well as a cover of the 1980s pop rock classic "Talking In Your Sleep", originally recorded by THE ROMANTICS but given a metal twist in the style of FIREWIND.

FIREWIND released a concert album/Blu-ray, "Still Raging", in September 2023 via AFM Records.

FIREWIND continues to tour worldwide, captivating audiences with their electrifying live performances and unwavering dedication to the genre. With new material on the horizon and their legacy firmly cemented, Firewind remain a vital force in the metal world — bold, melodic, and unstoppable.

Photo credit: Akis Douzlatzis