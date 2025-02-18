LAYNE STALEY's 'Lost Journals' To Be Released In November

Weldon Owen, an imprint of Insight Editions, has set a November 11, 2025 release date for "This Angry Pen: The Lost Journals Of Layne Staley".

For the first time ever, dive into the untold creative world of Layne Staley, the legendary voice behind ALICE IN CHAINS. This extraordinary collection showcases his handwritten lyrics, deeply personal poetry, stunning original artwork, rare photos, fan tributes and so much more.

Step into the world of Layne Staley like never before. For the first time, this stunning collection unveils the deeply personal and creative side of the legendary ALICE IN CHAINS frontman. Through never-before-seen poetry, raw handwritten lyrics, intimate scribblings, and heartfelt notes, Layne's inner thoughts and emotions come to life, offering a glimpse into the mind of a musical genius who defined a generation.

Discover his striking original artwork, where every line tells its own story, and explore rare, candid photos that capture both the highs and lows of his journey. Experience the love and admiration of the fans whose lives he touched, beautifully expressed through evocative fan art that honor his legacy.

Through Layne's scribblings and heartfelt musings are a window into the emotional depths of a man who gave so much of himself to his art and his fans, even as he struggled with his own battles. For fans new and old, this is an opportunity to connect with Layne's artistry and humanity in a way that’s never been possible before. His story, told through his own words, creations, and the lives he forever changed, is a testament to the enduring power of music, art, and the human spirit.

Staley died on April 5, 2002 at the end of a long and tragic descent into heroin addiction that ultimately sidelined his career and his band after three studio albums, an acoustic live disc and two EPs. The 34-year-old singer had all but disappeared from public view during the last few years of his life. His body was not found in his Seattle home until April 20, 2002, two weeks after the date on which it was ultimately determined that he died.

Staley was born in Kirkland, Washington on August 22, 1967 and began playing drums at the age of 12. He soon switched to singing and met guitarist Jerry Cantrell in 1987. The pair formed ALICE IN CHAINS, which started out as a glam band but eventually became one of Seattle's biggest "grunge" exports.

ALICE IN CHAINS regrouped in 2006 with singer William DuVall, who had been part of Cantrell's solo backing band.