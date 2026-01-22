LEAVES' EYES Releases Epic Music Video For Title Track Of Upcoming EP 'Song Of Darkness'

LEAVES' EYES opens a new chapter in 2026 with the release of the band's upcoming EP "Song Of Darkness". The band has now unveiled the title track and EP opener together with an epic new video, offering the first full glimpse into this next creative cycle.

Recorded at Mastersound Studio under the production of band mastermind Alexander Krull, the EP expands the group's trademark fusion of orchestral depth and metallic intensity. It captures LEAVES' EYES at a moment of artistic strength, balancing sweeping symphonic arrangements with an earthy, human pulse. Lyrically, "Song Of Darkness" travels along the shifting borders between myth, magic, and history. The title track itself draws inspiration from the medieval Icelandic saga of Gisli The Outlaw, leading listeners into a world of murder, intrigue, guilt-ridden dreams, and the hope for redemption.

The LEAVES' EYES vocalists share about the new single: "Our 'Song Of Darkness' transports you to a world of dark dreams and inner turmoil, where mystical spirits from ancient times guide your destiny," says Krull, and adds it's "a tragic love story, but no happy ending."

LEAVES' EYES singer Elina Siirala comments: "'Song Of Darkness' is like a play with contrasts…it combines the mysterious and dark with light and angelic. In the midst of a dark story, there's a feeling of hopefulness! The opposing elements create once again a perfect canvas and drama for a LEAVES' EYES song!"

Each track on the "Song Of Darkness" EP unfolds like a chapter in a saga, cinematic in scale yet personal in emotion. Elina Siirala's commanding performance brings the stories to life, illuminating the storm of sound around her, while Krull's growls ground the music with raw force. Towering choirs and strings rise beside crushing riffs, with folk-inspired melodies weaving through the dark. From the orchestral grandeur of its opening moments to the final echo of its closing refrain, the EP builds an atmosphere defined by tension, release, and the timeless pull of legend.

With its mix of mythic storytelling, emotional depth, and powerful symphonic metal, "Song Of Darkness" showcases LEAVES' EYES at full strength. The EP arrives March 6, 2026 via Reigning Phoenix Music. In support of "Song Of Darkness", the band will be playing a series of European dates with special guests CATALYST CRIME, and many more shows to follow.

"Song Of Darkness" EP track listing:

01. Song Of Darkness

02. Hall Of The Brave

03. Until The Last Day

04. Roots Eternal

For more than two decades, LEAVES' EYES have forged their own path through the realms of symphonic and Viking metal, uniting mythic storytelling with boundless musical imagination. Founded in 2003 by vocalist and producer Alexander Krull, the band stands as a meeting point between power and poetry. With Finnish soprano Elina Siirala fronting the band since 2016, their sound has evolved into a breathtaking blend of classical precision and visceral energy. Joined by Florian Ewert and Luc Gebhardt on guitars, bassist Dominik Prykiel and drummer Simon Skrlec, LEAVES' EYES create immersive worlds that bridge ancient history and modern emotion.

Beyond the studio, LEAVES' EYES remain a band of storytellers who understand that myth lives not only in words, but also in image and experience. Their acclaimed music videos and live productions transport audiences into the heart of their narratives, complete with authentic Viking-era props, handcrafted costumes, and cinematic backdrops. Through their close collaboration with re-enactment groups, the band bridges artistic creation and cultural heritage, keeping history alive in sound and spectacle.

As they step into their third decade, LEAVES' EYES stand as one of symphonic metal's most visionary forces. The release of "Song Of Darkness" sets the tone for the next full-length chapter to follow, reaffirming their dedication to musical storytelling that transcends time and trend. It is both a reflection of their journey so far and a signal of what lies ahead: music that burns with purpose, steeped in legend yet alive with modern fire.

LEAVES' EYES is:

Elina Siirala - Vocals

Alexander Krull - Vocals

Florian Ewert - Guitar

Luc Gebhardt - Guitar

Dominik Prykiel - Bass

Simon Skrlec - Drums

Photo credit: Daniel Rodriguez