Legendary Canadian Rockers TRIUMPH Announce First Public Performance In 17 Years

Rogers, OEG Sports & Entertainment and the National Hockey League (NHL) announced today that Canadian rock legends TRIUMPH will perform at the Rogers Festival At The Final, a free outdoor concert in the ICE District ahead of Game 2 of the 2025 Stanley Cup Final between the Edmonton Oilers and Florida Panthers on Friday, June 6. Headlining the event will be the multi-platinum, award-winning rock band THE GLORIOUS SONS, adding to the celebration in downtown Edmonton.

THE GLORIOUS SONS will deliver a full headlining set before Game 2, featuring fan favorites and chart-topping hits. Kicking off the event, TRIUMPH will take the stage for their first public performance since 2008, treating fans to a three-song set, including their iconic hit "Lay It On The Line", which has become a rallying anthem for Canadians during the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs.

The performances will begin at 3:40 p.m. MT in the Play Alberta Fan Park outside Rogers Place before the 6 p.m. MT game time on Friday. The concert will be free of charge and open to fans of all ages, with Play Alberta Fan Park gates opening at 3 p.m. MT. No ticket will be required to view the performances as fans can simply scan their LOILTY Rewards membership QR code for entry.

A special concert viewing area will be reserved for Rogers customers through Rogers Beyond The Seat, a national program that delivers premier sports and entertainment experiences to Rogers customers across the country.

"We're thrilled to bring TRIUMPH to the Rogers Festival At The Final, building on the success of our ad campaign that introduced a whole new generation of music fans to this iconic band," said Terrie Tweddle, chief brand and communications officer, Rogers. "Together with THE GLORIOUS SONS, we know Oilers fans will enjoy a fantastic show ahead of Game 2."

Portions of each performance will be featured in coverage of the Stanley Cup Final game broadcasts on June 6, which begin at 5:30 p.m. MT / 7:30 p.m. ET on Sportsnet, CBC and TVA Sports in Canada and on TNT, truTV and Max in the U.S.

Rogers Festival At The Final is produced by NHL Entertainment.

TRIUMPH's last performance took place at an invite-only event in November 2019 in front of a couple of hundred "superfans" at MetalWorks studio in Mississauga (a suburb of Toronto),Ontario, Canada where drummer Gil Moore, guitarist/vocalist Rik Emmett and bassist/keyboardist Mike Levine played a three-song set consisting of "When The Lights Go Down", "Lay It On The Line" and "Magic Power". It marked TRIUMPH's first performance in 11 years, as well as its first as a pure three-piece power trio in 31 years. Portions of the performance were included in TRIUMPH's 2021 documentary "Triumph: Rock & Roll Machine", which was produced by Banger Films and directed by Sam Dunn and Marc Ricciardelli.

Emmett, who quit TRIUMPH — acrimoniously, in 1988 — over music and business disputes, went on to pursue a solo career, while TRIUMPH carried on with future BON JOVI guitarist Phil X for one more album, 1992's "Edge Of Excess", before calling it a day the following year.

Emmett was estranged, both personally and professionally, from the two other members of the legendary Canadian classic rock power trio for 18 years before they repaired their relationship.

After 20 years apart, Emmett, Levine and Moore played at the 2008 editions of the Sweden Rock Festival and Rocklahoma. A DVD of the historic Sweden performance was made available four years later.

TRIUMPH is a celebrated Canadian rock power trio that rose to prominence in the late 1970s and 1980s with a blend of hard rock anthems and spectacular live performances. Formed in 1975 in Toronto by Emmett, Levine and Moore, TRIUMPH has sold over 15 million albums worldwide and earned 18 gold and nine platinum certifications in Canada and the United States. Its sound — marked by Emmett's virtuoso guitar work and the group's soaring vocals — produced classic rock staples like "Lay It On The Line", "Magic Power" and "Fight The Good Fight", helping define arena rock for a generation.

By the early 1980s, TRIUMPH was headlining arenas on international tours, renowned for its elaborate, high-tech live shows featuring state-of-the-art lighting, lasers, and pyrotechnics. After a decade and a half of relentless success, the band's legacy grew in the ensuing years, and earned the band some of Canada's highest honors. Among their numerous awards, TRIUMPH was inducted into the Canadian Music Industry Hall Of Fame in 2007, into the Canadian Music Hall Of Fame in 2008, and into Canada's Walk Of Fame in 2019. Today, TRIUMPH continues to inspire new generations of fans around the world. From humble origins in the '70s to sold-out arenas and hall of fame accolades, TRIUMPH's career is a true rock and roll success story — a triumph in every sense of the word.