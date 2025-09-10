Legendary Music Venue CBGB Appoints Global Merchandising Services As Worldwide Licensing Agent

CBGB & OMFUG, the "Home of Underground Rock" and the legendary birthplace of punk and new wave, has named Global Merchandising Services as its exclusive worldwide licensing agency, along with apparel partners on board to create new product lines. The deal marks a new era for CBGB as it reimagines its live music, media, global merchandise, e-commerce, and retail programs for the next generation of music fans through the lens of one of music's most storied cultural touchstones.

Global Merchandising and CBGB will collaborate on a fresh brand program launching in fall 2025, rooted in the emotional legacy of the venue and its profound impact on music and culture for more than five decades. A reimagined CBGB style guide is being developed, with products rolling out to coincide with the CBGB Festival, taking place on September 27 in Brooklyn, New York.

New North American apparel partners include John Varvatos, unveiling an exclusive apparel and accessory collection at the New York City store and online at johnvarvatos.com, and Ed Hardy, debuting bold new styles at the CBGB Festival and online at edhardyoriginals.com. Additionally, Dixxon will subsequently launch a signature flannel shirt collection, further expanding the brand's reach into lifestyle apparel.

"We are honored to represent CBGB, one of the most influential music brands in history," said Benny Lindstrom, CEO of Global Merchandising Services. "The club's raw authenticity and cultural defiance still resonate with fans around the world. Partnering with innovators like John Varvatos, Ed Hardy and Dixxon allows us to channel that legacy into fresh creative expressions that connect with both longtime fans and a new generation of music lovers."

Michael Smith, managing partner of CBGB, added, "CBGB has always been more than just a venue — it is an iconic music brand that evokes an emotional passion from musicians and music fans. It was ground zero for new music including the punk and new wave movements and home for the iconic bands that played at the club. Today, CBGB and its iconic logo continue to have a profound impact on music, fashion, and visual art. In Global Merch, we've found a partner who understands the emotional connection fans have to this brand. Together, along with our apparel partners, we're creating something that honors the past and brings CBGB to the modern music scene and all music enthusiasts."

The announcement comes ahead of the CBGB Festival presented in partnership with The Bowery Presents, which takes place Saturday, September 27, 2025, at Under the K Bridge Park in Brooklyn. The one-day celebration brings together 21 generation-spanning acts across three explosive stages, including headliners Iggy Pop (his first New York City show in over a decade) and Jack White.

Other performers include punk pioneers Johnny Marr, LUNACHICKS, Marky Ramone, THE MOLOTOVS, THE DAMNED and MELVINS; CBGB-era hardcore acts GORILLA BISCUITS, MURPHY'S LAW and CRO-MAGS; and today's punk torchbearers THE LINDA LINDAS, LAMBRINI GIRLS, DESTROY BOYS, ANGEL DU$T, SCOWL, PINKSHIFT, TEEN MORTGAGE, YHWH NAILGUN SOUL GLO and LIP CRITIC.

Festival-goers can expect a full day of live music, immersive CBGB installations — including the original bar and stage — plus local food and drink vendors and exclusive vintage and new merchandise celebrating the enduring punk ethos.

From its gritty beginnings on the Bowery in 1973, founded by Hilly Kristal, CBGB gave rise to legends like RAMONES, BLONDIE, Patti Smith, TALKING HEADS and television. The CBGB Festival and new brand program pay tribute to that spirit — raw, unfiltered, and forever underground.

Founded in 1973 in Manhattan's East Village, CBGB was ground zero for the seminal punk rock and new wave movements, launching the careers of bands like the RAMONES, BLONDIE, TALKING HEADS, TELEVISION, PATTI SMITH GROUP, THE DEAD BOYS, Richard Hell, THE BEASTIE BOYS and THE DICTATORS. During the 1980s, CBGB would become home to the hardcore punk revolution, with bands such as AGNOSTIC FRONT, MURPHY'S LAW, CRO-MAGS and GORILLA BISCUITS becoming synonymous with the club. In the 1990s, the club embraced the next generation of hard rock with bands including SUM 41, KORN, GREEN DAY and GUNS N' ROSES regularly performing. Over the past 50 years, CBGB has become the most famous, influential, and talked-about rock and roll club of all time.

CBGB and its iconic logo continue to personify underground and alternative music and all that it stands for. In 2013, the former location at 315 Bowery was added to the National Register of Historic Places and remains a pilgrimage site for legions of music fans today. CBGB's legacy and cultural relevance are now managed by a passionate group of New York City-based music lovers who are dedicated to curating its impact on music, fashion, and visual art today.

Global Merchandising Services Ltd is an award-winning music, celebrity and lifestyle merchandising company. Headquartered in London and Los Angeles, Global is a licensing powerhouse with world-class expertise in design, product development, branding, manufacturing and direct sales. Global conducts business across all channels of retail distribution, live events, web shops, pop-up shops, sponsorships, endorsements and third-party licensing.

Image courtesy of Three.Sixty Marketing & Communications for Global Merchandising Services