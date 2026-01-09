Legendary NWOBHM Band MORE Announces Long-Awaited New Album 'Destructor'

Legendary New Wave Of British Heavy Metal band MORE will release its third album, "Destructor", on March 6, 2026. A performance video of the "Spirits Of War" single is available below.

The "Destructor" album is the final production by the late, legendary producer Chris Tsangarides (JUDAS PRIEST, KING DIAMOND, HELLOWEEN, YNGWIE MALMSTEEN). On the eve of his passing in January 2017, the last mix of "Destructor" was delivered from his own The Ecology Rooms facility. Passionate in his love for the band he had played with, written for and toured alongside for decades, Tsangarides brought his unmistakable touch to the project. During the recording sessions, he applied his world-famous Vortex system to the ripping and mesmerizing guitar work he played throughout the album, establishing the foundation for the MORE sound, with the rest of the outfit pulling their weight to deliver a fiery and seasoned band performance.

The album of ten titles is finally seeing the light of day after the final mixes were rediscovered by bassist Baz Nicholls, who downloaded them from studio equipment left behind after the facility closed, storing them on a USB drive. It was then decided to bring in a longtime collaborator — the legendary mastering engineer Maor Appelbaum in Los Angeles — who had previously worked on three other albums with Chris Tsangarides. Completed in 2025, the result is an album that balances power and finesse, brutality and nuance — a fitting tribute to the legacy of Tsangarides, while staking a claim in the modern metal scene for MORE.

Nicholls comments: "Why 'Spirits Of War' as the single? While preparing 'Destructor' for release, MORE began introducing new material into their live set. One song quickly separated itself from the rest. Each time it was played, 'Spirits Of War' drew the strongest reaction from the crowd, with audiences instinctively singing along to its unmistakable 'Valhalla' chorus chant. It soon became clear that 'Spirits of War' wasn't just another track from the album — it was becoming a MORE anthem."

MORE remains one of the few bands that truly embody the restless energy and resilience of the New Wave Of British Heavy Metal. Founded in London in 1979 by guitarist Kenny Cox, the band rose quickly with their major-label debut "Warhead" (1981) on Atlantic Records, followed by tours alongside IRON MAIDEN during the "Killers" era and an appearance at Monsters Of Rock. Their follow-up album, "Blood & Thunder" (1982),further cemented their reputation for blistering riffs and gritty hooks, earning inclusion on numerous lists of the greatest NWOBHM albums ever made. Now, the band return with their long-awaited third full-length album.

The band has formed its own label, Warhead Music LLP, and with the support of their management and executive producer Dan McConomy, is releasing "Destructor" worldwide. The release will be supported through licensed deals in different territories, with digital distribution via The Orchard on March 6, 2026. A limited-edition signed CD digipack is available exclusively online until sold out at moreofficialstore.square.site with worldwide shipping.

For longtime fans, "Destructor" is a long-awaited continuation of a story that began over four decades ago. For new listeners, it is a statement: MORE is not a relic of metal's past, but a living force in metal's future. With "Destructor", the band bridge eras — with Tsangarides's influence serving as a guiding spirit even beyond his passing — delivering an album that resonates across generations of metal fans.

Forged in London in 1979 (originally under the name DEFENDER),MORE quickly became part of the second wave of the New Wave Of British Heavy Metal. Their first two albums, "Warhead" (1981) and "Blood & Thunder" (1982),captured the raw energy and unbridled ambition of the era.

Through lineup changes, internal clashes, and the shifting tides of the music industry, MORE endured. Guitarist Laurie Mansworth went on to form AIRRACE; bassist Baz Nicholls remained a key figure; vocalist slots rotated between Paul Mario Day, Mick Stratton, and later Mike Freeland.

As of 2025, MORE's lineup features:

Baz "Nicholls" (bass)

Peter Welsh (guitar)

Steve Rix (drums)

Mike Freeland (vocals)