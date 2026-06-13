Legendary Producer SCOTT BURNS: 'Death Metal Was Seen As A Passing Trend'

In a new interview with author Sam Retzer for Tape Op, legendary producer Scott Burns of Tampa, Florida's famed Morrisound Recording was asked whether he was "elevating the art form of death metal" during the making of ATHEIST's "Unquestionable Presence" and DEATH's "Human", the latter of which featured drummer Sean Reinert, who was also a member of CYNIC. "Not really," Scott replied. "I appreciate that, but I don't know. I knew that guys like Reinert and Roger [Patterson, bass] from ATHEIST were special, and what CYNIC did on [their debut LP], 'Focus'. The scene was getting more popular in the underground, but at the same time we had KING DIAMOND, SLAYER, MEGADETH, METALLICA, ANTHRAX, OVERKILL and TESTAMENT; the 'big bands.'"

He continued: "I think death metal was seen perhaps as a passing trend. Don't take that wrong. My bands had a very dedicated following, especially in Europe, but it was smaller because it was so extreme. The PMRC [Parents Music Resource Center] put a label on CANNIBAL CORPSE's 'Butchered At Birth'. If you told me I'd be talking to you about this all these years later, I would've said, 'No way.' But think of it this way: Do you hear a lot of vocals like King Diamond anymore? Do you hear singers that sound like John Tardy [OBITUARY]? LAMB OF GOD, LORNA SHORE and AMON AMARTH; all these huge bands have heavy and deep vocals. George 'Corpsegrinder' [Fisher], Frank Mullen [SUFFOCATION], Glen Benton [DEICIDE] — these are all deep vocals. If you would've told me that style would be so prevalent today, I would've again said, 'No way!' It's not because I didn't believe in it; it just boggles my mind. It's great, and I'm super happy, but it goes to show we never know what's going to happen."

Scott then touched upon the community of engineers and musicians who often frequented Morrisound and were often asked — at a moment's notice — to play on a recording. "I think your point is well taken there. It's like the old saying, 'It takes a village.' As engineers, Steve Heritage [ASSÜCK] was very punk rock and recorded HOT WATER MUSIC. Sean Malone [CYNIC] was a phenom and had played in punk and new wave bands that I knew from the early days. Engineers Judd Packer [LUDICHRIST's 'Powertrip'] and 'Super Brian' [Benscoter] were all amazing. Brian's a real unsung hero. Ralph Santolla [OBITUARY, DEATH, DEICIDE] was a phenomenal guitar player who really blossomed as a session musician as he got older. He could sweep-pick like Yngwie Malmsteen, and he worked with Jim Morris on many projects. If we were having problems with a drummer, we could call up Alex Marquez [MALEVOLENT CREATION]. A lot of times bands are young and inexperienced, and these guys could come in like STEELY DAN-style session players. We could throw out musical terms, 'Play something neoclassical,' or, 'I need a Strat sound,' and they would pick up on it."

Scott continued: "Guitarist James Murphy [DEATH, OBITUARY, DISINCARNATE] was incredible; one of the best guitarists I ever worked with. Death metal thrived on the Rick Rozz [DEATH, MASSACRE], and Kerry King [SLAYER] whammy bar chaos, so it was cool to hear Murphy shred over heavy riffs like he did on DEATH's 'Spiritual Healing' and OBITUARY's 'Cause Of Death'. That was the beauty of Morrisound; it was a community. It's Tampa, not the big time. Everyone knew each other and it was a good vibe. We, as the staff, were okay with fans coming in as long as the bands were okay with it. Probably like any studio with a scene of bands playing, there was a camaraderie of musicianship."

Read Scott's full interview with Tape Op at this location.

Decibel Books released "The Scott Burns Sessions: A Life In Death Metal 1987 - 1997", a massive 480-page oral history of Burns's celebrated Morrisound recording career, in 2023.

Synonymous with the rise of death metal in the late '80s and early-to-mid '90s, Burns was the man behind the boards for the essential works of DEATH, CANNIBAL CORPSE, SEPULTURA, OBITUARY, DEICIDE, NAPALM DEATH and TERRORIZER, turning their raw, chaotic sounds into something not just listenable but legendary.

"The Scott Burns Sessions: A Life in Death Metal 1987 - 1997" looks individually at over 100 extreme metal albums, by nearly 70 bands, that Burns recorded throughout his career. This lavish hardcover by David E. Gehlke — author of "Turned Inside Out: The Official Story Of Obituary", "No Celebration: The Official Story Of Paradise Lost" and "Damn The Machine: The Story Of Noise Records" — goes deep inside the hallowed halls of Morrisound Recording for exclusive, detailed, in-studio accounts from Burns and the bands that made death metal history, accompanied by never-before-seen photos from Tampa music scene photographer Tim Hubbard.

"The Scott Burns Sessions: A Life In Death Metal 1987 - 1997" can be ordered at store.decibelmagazine.com.

Photo credit: Tim Hubbard