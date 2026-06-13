Watch: SAGA Returns To Live Stage After More Than A Year

Canadian progressive music icons SAGA played their first concert in more than a year this past Thursday, June 11 at the River Cree Resort & Casino in Enoch, Alberta, Canada. Fan-filmed video of the show can be seen below (uploaded by coldistheshoulder on YouTube). Also appearing on the bill were Canadian hard rock veterans HELIX.

Following his extended recovery after being diagnosed with cancer, SAGA frontman Michael Sadler rejoined guitarist Ian Crichton and keyboardist Jim Gilmour in the band's core lineup.

A few updates to SAGA's touring lineup have also been made for the group's current shows. Mike Thorne remains the primary drummer, though fans may see the familiar and highly capable Brad Park stepping in for selected dates, as he has done successfully in the past. On bass, Mike Borkosky returns to handle those duties after performing with SAGA on the 2024 tour. As the band welcomes Mike back, it also marks the end of Dusty Chesterfield's time with SAGA.

According to Setlist.fm, the setlist for SAGA's performance at the River Cree Resort & Casino was as follows:

01. Careful Where You Step

02. Framed

03. Humble Stance

04. Scratching The Surface

05. The Pitchman

06. It Never Ends

07. You're Not Alone

08. Don't Be Late (Chapter 2)

09. On The Loose

Encore:

10. Wind Him Up

On Friday, SAGA shared a photo from the River Cree Resort & Casino and included the following message: "What a great time we had on our first show back from our break! Super happy to see so many SAGA guests and friends come from everywhere to see us — what a blast! Special thanks to our fellow veterans HELIX — it was great fun sharing the stage with you all. Sending our warmest appreciation to our hosts for having us with Kudos to Emmy Plant and the entire team for your gracious hospitality. Thanks so much for everything."

As previously reported, SAGA will celebrate its 50th anniversary in 2027 by embarking on a special tour.

Details on "Saga 50 - 1977-2027: The Generations Tour" will be announced soon at sagagen.com.

Last July, the now-71-year-old Sadler denied that he was terminally ill, just a day after he revealed that the rare form of aggressive, muscle-invasive cancer with which he was diagnosed in 2024 was "incurable and untreatable".

When Michael's wife Gwen first revealed his diagnosis in September 2024, she wrote that he was battling "a highly aggressive form of muscle invasive cancer, a rare type that occurs in only 3-5 % of the cases."

SAGA has released nearly two dozen albums so far, including the band's latest, "Symmetry", which came out in March 2021 via earMUSIC.

SAGA formed in 1977 in Oakville, Ontario, Canada, and released its first album in 1978. Since that time, SAGA has sold ten million albums and performed in over 20 countries to over 15 million people.

For nearly five decades, SAGA has led the way in music innovation and audience interaction. Throughout this time, the band has released nearly two dozen studio-recorded CDs under the umbrella of major record companies and has filmed over 20 music videos. Their hits include "Don't Be Late", "Wind Him Up", "On The Loose", "The Flyer" and "Scratching The Surface".

SAGA is widely regarded as one of the most influential progressive rock bands in Canada and around the world.