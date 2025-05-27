Legendary Rock Guitarist RICK DERRINGER Dies At 77

Renowned guitarist and entertainer Rick Derringer died earlier this week at the age of 77, according to TMZ. Derringer's close friend and caretaker Tony Wilson revealed the news on Facebook that Rick passed away at 8:09 p.m. on Monday, May 26 at AdventHealth ICU in Ormond Beach, Florida surrounded by Rick's loving wife Jenda Derringer and Wilson.

Jenda told TMZ Rick died "peacefully" after being taken off life support Monday night. According to the site, Tony said Rick "underwent triple bypass surgery just two months ago but was doing well." Last night, as "he was getting ready for bed and reaching for his favorite pillow, he went into what he described as some sort of shock and later died at the hospital."

Former BLUE ÖYSTER CULT member Joe Bouchard took to his Facebook page to mourn Derringer's death, writing: "So sad to hear the passing of legend Rick Derringer. In our early days BLUE ÖYSTER CULT opened for Edgar Winter's WHITE TRASH with Rick on the lead. They taught us to really warm up before your set, because when they hit the stage they EXPLODED with tight high energy! Many decades later I was invited to sit in with Rick at Foxwoods. I played 'Hang On Sloopy' with Rick. I was in heaven. (ps: Rick wrote a great guitar book called 'Rick Derringer's Guitar Secrets'. I used that book in warm ups for years.)"

Legendary rock drummer Vinny Appice (BLACK SABBATH, DIO, HEAVEN & HELL) wrote: " I woke up this morning to some sad news. My mentor and friend Rick Derringer has passed, DERRINGER was the first professional band I played in in 1976. Rick was a great guitarist and even more a teacher to me, recording, playing clubs and arenas. I went into the band with eyes wide open, ready to learn from a seasoned professional Rick. We recorded 3 albums together and played many tours, opening for AEROSMITH, BOSTON, FOGHAT and more. We even co headlined with JOURNEY on some gigs, we also had Tom Petty, THE RUNAWAYS open for us, it was an amazing experience working together with Rick. I will never forget him, he was a amazing songwriter, guitarists and friend, may he rest in peace."

Vinny's brother, VANILLA FUDGE's Carmine Appice wrote: "RIP. my good friend Rick Derringer. I will miss our talks. We made great music together. Jender i am so sorry. But he is with his lord and savior. He will be missed."

POISON's Rikki Rockett took to his Facebook page to write: "I didn't want to believe it, but it's true. Rick Derringer has passed away. [My band] ROCKETT MAFIA has recently added a cover of 'Rock 'N' Roll Hoochie Koo' that Rick popularized. I saw Johnny Winter perform it first. Love the drumming from none other than the amazing Bobby Caldwell (CAPTAIN BEYOND). RIP Rick. Thank you for your contribution to Rock 'N' Roll history!"

Dennis Dunaway, the original bass player from the ALICE COOPER group, wrote: "The ALICE COOPER group's very first gig in New York City was 6 nights with THE MCCOYS at Steve Paul's The Scene. Rick Derringer and his brother showed us around Times Square. Rick lived near our manager's Alive Enterprises office and he hung out there quite often. Rick played lead guitar on 'Under My Wheels'. Here's [a photo of] Neal Smith and I with Joe Bouchard and Rick at the Ridgefield Playhouse in Connecticut early 2000's. Rick will be remembered for his trail-blazing talent and his great stories."

Onesti Entertainment president and CEO Ron Onesti, who runs Arcada Theatre in St. Charles, Illinois, wrote: "We lost another hero. My good buddy Rick Derringer got his wings on Memorial Day. He called me from his bed a few days ago - we planned on his return to The Arcada. He said, 'I want nothing more.' I can't believe it. He is now in Rock and Roll Hoochie Koo Heaven. God bless him."

Derringer was just 17 when his band THE MCCOYS recorded the No. 1 hit "Hang On Sloopy" in the summer of 1965, knocking "Yesterday" by THE BEATLES out of the top spot. THE MCCOYS had enjoyed four years of successful touring, when Rick merged his talents with Johnny Winter in 1969 forming JOHNNY WINTER AND….

Following success with Winter, Rick produced Edgar Winter's platinum-selling album "They Only Come Out At Night". The LP featured the No. 1 Grammy-nominated hit "Frankenstein" and the perennial favorite "Free Ride". Rick and Edgar went on to become bandmates in the WHITE TRASH.

In 1976, Rick created the DERRINGER band. He released four albums and in 1983 returned to his solo career with the LP "Good Dirty Fun". Derringer continued to tour globally and opened for LED ZEPPELIN on the last two dates ZEPPELIN would ever play with the original members of the band.

Throughout the 1980s and 1990s, Derringer appeared on numerous albums with such artists as Alice Cooper, Richie Havens, Todd Rundgren and STEELY DAN. Rick also recorded with Barbra Streisand, KISS, Bonnie Tyler and AIR SUPPLY. He co-wrote music and toured with Cyndi Lauper. Derringer discovered Weird Al Yankovic and won two Grammy Awards while producing six Weird Al albums. Derringer's productions (and guitar solos) of the Michael Jackson parodies, on the No. 1 hit "Eat It" and "Who's Fat", remain Yankovic's most successful recordings.

Derringer released over 25 albums, including several blues and jazz LPs.

