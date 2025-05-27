CROWBAR And EYEHATEGOD To Join Forces For August 2025 U.S. Tour

CROWBAR and EYEHATEGOD will join forces for a U.S. co-headlining tour this summer. The trek will kick off on August 8 at the Brass Mug in Tampa, Florida and wrap on August 30 at the Southport Hall in New Orleans, Louisiana.

EYEHATEGOD said: "You axed for it...this August we hit the road with New Orleans family CROWBAR! Witness this devastating display of New Orleans riffery blazing up the East Coast this Summer! Tickets available NOW with presale code NOLA 25!"

Tour dates:

Aug. 08 - Tampa, FL @ Brass Mug (EYEHATEGOD headlines)

Aug. 09 - West Palm Beach, FL @ Respectable Street (CROWBAR headlines)

Aug. 10 - Summerville, SC @ Trolley Pub (CROWBAR headlines)

Aug. 11 - Atlanta, GA @ 529 (EYEHATEGOD headlines)

Aug. 12 - Spartanburg, SC @ Ground Zero (CROWBAR headlines)

Aug. 13 - Richmond, VA @ Cobra Cabana (EYEHATEGOD headlines)

Aug. 14 - New York City, NY @ Rocks Off Concert Cruise (EYEHATEGOD headlines)

Aug. 15 - Millersville, PA @ Phantom Power (CROWBAR headlines)

Aug. 16 - Portland, ME @ Geno's (EYEHATEGOD headlines)

Aug. 17 - Boston, MA @ Brighton Music Hall (CROWBAR headlines)

Aug. 18 - Hamden, CT @ Space Ballroom (CROWBAR headlines)

Aug. 19 - Syracuse, NY @ Lost Horizon (CROWBAR headlines)

Aug. 20 - New Kensington, PA @ Preserving Underground (CROWBAR headlines)

Aug. 21 - Indianapolis, IN @ Black Circle (CROWBAR headlines)

Aug. 22 - Columbus, OH @ Ace of Cups (EYEHATEGOD headlines)

Aug. 23 - Chicago, IL @ Reggie's (EYEHATEGOD headlines)

Aug. 24 - Detroit, MI @ Sanctuary (EYEHATEGOD headlines)

Aug. 25 - St. Louis, MO @ Red Flag (EYEHATEGOD headlines)

Aug. 26 - Oklahoma City, OK @ 89th Street (CROWBAR headlines)

Aug. 27 - Dallas, TX @ Club Dada (EYEHATEGOD headlines)

Aug. 28 - Corpus Christi, TX @ House of Rock (CROWBAR headlines)

Aug. 29 - Austin, TX @ Come And Take It Live (EYEHATEGOD headlines)

Aug. 30 - New Orleans, LA @ Southport Hall (CROWBAR headlines)

CROWBAR released its most recent studio offering, the critically lauded "Zero And Below", in April 2022 via MNRK Heavy. Produced, mixed, and mastered by Duane Simoneaux at OCD Recording And Production in Metairie, Louisiana, "Zero And Below" was the band's most unforgivably doom-driven record since their 1998 landmark effort "Odd Fellows Rest". Led by riff lord and vocalist Kirk Windstein, with guitarist Matt Brunson, bassist Shane Wesley and drummer Tommy Buckley, songs like "Chemical Godz", "It's Always Worth The Gain" and "Bleeding From Every Hole" are unapologetic emotional outpourings, with a bare-knuckle resolve alongside its soul-searching vulnerability, reliably delivered with crushing heaviness.

Five years ago, Windstein told the "Does It Doom?" podcast that he was really happy with the band's then-just-completed new album. "It's really a killer record — I love it," he said. "It's got a lot of [guitar] harmonies and it's got a lot more doomy riffs. We only had one proper fast song — one of our more upbeat, hardcore-type, MOTÖRHEAD speed, I call it, type tunes; we've only got one like that. Out of all 10 tracks, besides that one tune, there's only maybe two other fast, what I would consider fast, songs on the whole record. So it's kind of a throwback but a modern, more mature touch on it."

He continued: "We're all super, super happy with the way it came out. The production's amazing, again from Duane Simoneaux. The guitar tone's amazing. The songs themselves are great; I'm really happy. It's really one of the only CROWBAR records that I'm really happy with everything — every riff, I'm happy with the tones, with the production, with the lyrics, with the way I sang; the whole nine yards. So I'm really just loving it, to be honest — I really am."

Earlier in 2020, Windstein told Full Metal Jackie's nationally syndicated radio show that he got "a lot of help" from Brunson and Wesley during the songwriting process for CROWBAR's latest album.

In a July 2024 interview with Australia's Heavy, EYEHATEGOD vocalist Mike IX Williams was asked if he and his bandmates had commenced work on the follow-up to 2021's "A History Of Nomadic Behavior" album. He said: "We've just been touring a lot, but I know those guys are writing some new stuff. I think they've got a couple things put together, but nothing fully formed yet. It always takes us a long time in between albums to get the next one done. It took a long time between the last two albums, and it seems to always take that. But we'll get something out eventually. We're definitely writing."

When the interviewer suggested that EYEATEGOD albums are always quality because they are not rushed, Mike concurred. "Well, that's part of it," he said. "That's what I like to tell people. It's, like, we're not one of these bands that tours, then goes in the studio and writes it in the studio. We like to take our time and write and sit with it. That way, too, you get to sit with the songs for a while and you get to know them better. And if you start to not like it, you may change something when you go in the studio. So it's good to sit with it like that."

In March 2021, EYEHATEGOD released its first new full-length album in seven years, "A History Of Nomadic Behavior", via Century Media Records. The LP was produced by EYEHATEGOD, Sanford Parker (YOB, VOIVOD) and James Whitten (THOU, HIGH ON FIRE),with mixing by Whitten. The band recorded at HighTower Recording and Hypercube studios. The artwork for the LP was created by Gary Mader and Mike IX Williams.

Williams previously said of the songs on the album: "We're not a political band, but it was hard not to be affected by the [pandemic-related] news from the past year. During this recording, I thought a lot about how stupid humanity has become and how America is now completely divided with these people who don't believe in science and blindly follow liars and nonsensical ideologies. Some of those feelings may have found their way into these songs, but it is mostly subliminal."

"A History Of Nomadic Behavior" followed a period that saw EYEHATEGOD on the road for three years, preceded by Williams suffering liver failure and a transplant. "We toured our asses off for three years and that's where 'A History Of Nomadic Behavior' basically comes from," Williams said before touching on his health challenge: "Death is a part of life; it's a roll of the dice. Sometimes you take life as it comes, other times you fight to stay alive."

EYEHATEGOD's previous album, a self-titled affair, came out in 2014. It arrived a decade and a half after its predecessor, 2000's "Confederacy Of Ruined Lives".

EYEHATEGOD's 1990 "In The Name Of Suffering" and 1993 "Take As Needed For Pain" studio albums are considered their seminal works and are often cited as pillars of the American sludge sound alongside ACID BATH, BUZZOV*EN and CROWBAR.