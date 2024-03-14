LEMMY's Ashes To Be Displayed Annually At U.K.'s BLOODSTOCK Festival

Bloodstock, by arrangement with MOTÖRHEAD management, have announced that our legendary, late, great Lemmy Kilmister will be permanently memorialized at the heavy metal festival. Some of Lemmy's ashes will be housed at Bloodstock — one of only a few places globally — in a unique urn, with the festival commissioning a bust of Lemmy to incorporate the ashes. Fans will be able to view the installation and pay tribute to Lemmy and his legacy in the RAM Gallery on site. Once the festival is over, the bust of Lemmy will move to Nottingham's Rock City venue, where fans will have access to the ashes; they will return each and every year to their primary home on the hallowed turf of Bloodstock at Catton Park.

MOTÖRHEAD's manager Todd Singerman comments: "Bloodstock has always been a special place for MOTÖRHEAD and for Lemmy. The people and the energy matched Lemmy's values perfectly. Alan and Vicky were also great friends and basically family of Lemmy, as he was the reason that they originally got together. This is definitely a fitting honor in the continuing series of enshrinements of Lemmy's ashes in his most loved places."

Bloodstock's Vicky Hungerford adds: "We were humbled and honored to be approached by MOTÖRHEAD management to have Lemmy's ashes at Bloodstock. Lemmy holds a very special place in everybody's heart, but to myself and my husband he was the reason we met and fell in love. Nothing will mean more to us and the Bloodstock family than to honor his legacy and have Lemmy forever at Bloodstock."

The memorial will be part of a bigger picture theme for the festival this year to commemorate this special news and celebrate the remarkable legacy of Lemmy and MOTÖRHEAD. The RAM Gallery on site will be extended this year to accommodate an expanded MOTÖRHEAD theme, including a full wall of MOTÖRHEAD artwork, as well as archive memorabilia, plus you can relive a moment in time by visiting a recreation of Lemmy's touring dressing room (attached on to the gallery, accessible from within the gallery marquee). On site this year, Bloodstockers will see the Motörhead Bomber in the arena, witness various bands paying tribute to MOTÖRHEAD in their live sets, and the opening and closing of the festival will be marked with a sounding of the famous MOTÖRHEAD air raid siren. Bloodstock will also welcome MOTÖRHEAD's Phil Campbell to the festival this year and are thrilled to have his participation in these special celebrations. Even more MOTÖRHEAD-themed activations are still in the works, so stay tuned as this exciting development continues coming together.

Bloodstock's 2024 Ronnie James Dio main stage headliners are AMON AMARTH, OPETH, and ARCHITECTS. Across the weekend you can also expect to see CLUTCH, HATEBREED, CARCASS, ENSLAVED, MALEVOLENCE, SATYRICON, ROTTING CHRIST, SYLOSIS, WHITECHAPEL, DEICIDE, GRAND MAGUS, DESERT STORM, THE VINTAGE CARAVAN, SOEN, GREEN LUNG, COMBICHRIST, XENTRIX, EXIST IMMORTAL, ETERNAL CHAMPION, GROVE STREET, MIMI BARKS, CRYPTA, FORBIDDEN, NERVOSA, BEAST IN BLACK, KORPIKLAANI, UNLEASH THE ARCHERS, FLOGGING MOLLY, SEPTIC FLESH, IGORRR, RUIJIN, UNPEOPLE, NIGHT FLIGHT ORCHESTRA, HELLRIPPER, INFECTED RAIN, CULTURA TRES, SADUS, LUDOVICO TECHNIQUE, BURNER, RED RUM, EVERGREY, RAISED BY OWLS, TAILGUNNER, SOUTH OF SALEM and ANKOR, with more still to be announced.

Bloodstock will take place at Catton Park, Derbyshire on August 8-11.

Lemmy died on December 28, 2015 at the age of 70 shortly after learning he had been diagnosed with cancer.

MOTÖRHEAD had to cancel a number of shows in 2015 because of Lemmy's poor health, although the band did manage to complete the aforementioned European tour a couple of weeks before his death.

In June 2020, it was announced that Lemmy would get the biopic treatment. The upcoming film, "Lemmy", will be directed by Greg Olliver, who previously helmed the 2010 documentary of the same name, "Lemmy".

A custom-made urn containing Lemmy's ashes is on permanent display in a columbarium at Forest Lawn Cemetery in Hollywood, California.