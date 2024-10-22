LEPROUS Announces 2025 North American 'Melodies Of Atonement' Tour

Norwegian rock outfit LEPROUS, which recently released its eighth studio album, "Melodies Of Atonement", via InsideOut Music, will return to North America next spring for the second leg of the "Melodies Of Atonement" tour. LEPROUS will also mark the tenth anniversary of "The Congregation"'s release with full-album performances of the collection on specific dates: Boulder, Los Angeles, Chicago, Montreal and Boston.

Tickets for all shows are on sale this Friday, October 25 at 10 a.m. local time. Tickets are available via Leprous.net/tours.

Tour dates:

April 10 - St. Petersburg, FL Jannus Live

April 11 - Atlanta, GA The Masquerade (Hell)

April 12 - Cincinnati, OH Bogart's

April 13 - St. Louis, MO Delmar Hall

April 14 - Lawrence, KS Granada Theater

April 15 - Boulder, CO Boulder Theatre *

April 17 - Tucson, AZ Rialto Theatre

April 18 - Los Angeles, CA Regent Theater *

April 19 - Sacramento, CA Ace of Spades

April 21 - Portland, OR Wonder Ballroom

April 22 - Seattle, WA Neptune

April 23 - Vancouver, BC Vogue Theatre

April 25 - Calgary, AB Palace Theatre

April 26 - Edmonton, AB Starlite Room

April 28 - Winnipeg, MB Park Theatre

April 30 - Milwaukee, WI Turner Hall Ballroom

May 01 - Indianapolis, IN Hi-Fi

May 02 - St. Charles, IL Arcada Theatre *

May 03 - Columbus, OH Newport Music Hall

May 05 - Ottawa, ON Bronson Centre Theatre

May 06 - Quebec City, QC Theatre Capitole

May 07 - Montreal, QC Beanfield Theatre *

May 08 - New Haven, CT Toad's Place

May 09 - Red Bank, NJ The Vogel

May 10 - Somerville, MA Somerville Theatre *

May 12 - Washington, DC 930 Club

May 13 - Carrboro, NC Cat's Cradle

* "The Congregation" performed in its entirety

LEPROUS spoke with Metal Injection as the first leg of the "Melodies Of Atonement" tour kicked off in Nashville earlier this year. In the interview, Einar Solberg and Tor Oddmund Suhrke discussed the band's previous North American shows as well as the new album, saying "There's nothing like performing new material live and we love the U.S. crowds."

LEPROUS is Tor Oddmund Suhrke (guitar),Baard Kolstad (drums),Einar Solberg (vocals/keyboards),Robin Ognedal (guitars) and Simen Børven (bass). The band, formed in the suburbs of Oslo, Norway, has released eight full-length albums to date, with the most recent being "Melodies Of Atonement". Renowned for their dynamic live performances and atypical compositions, LEPROUS has established themselves as one of the most interesting acts in heavy music, captivating audiences worldwide with their unique vision.

LEPROUS recorded "Melodies Of Atonement" with David Castillo at Ghost Ward Studios in Sweden. The LP was mixed by Adam Noble (PLACEBO, BIFFY CLYRO, NOTHING BUT THIEVES) and mastered by Robin Schmidt (THE 1975, PLACEBO, THE GASLIGHT ANTHEM). The album's front cover artwork was created based on photography by John Dolan and design by Ritxi Ostáriz.