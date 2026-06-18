LETLIVE. Doesn't Rule Out New Music: 'We've Certainly Discussed It'

In a new interview with Rock Sound's James Wilson-Taylor conducted at last weekend's Download festival in the United Kingdom, LETLIVE. vocalist Jason Aalon Butler was asked about the possibility of new music from the reunited post-hardcore band. He responded (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "Yeah, we've certainly discussed it, because we've had such a good time, and we have understood how much we enjoy not only playing this music as this band, but with each other. I think it's a really important thing."

He continued: "For so long, the band was about this side of the stage — everything on this side [where the audience is] — and we did an internal audit and we realized how much we love each other. And so a lot on this side [where the stage is and where the bandmembers are] has happened. So with all that being said, if we can offer something that makes sense and is significant enough post-political fatigue, post-weird Internet advents and things sort of transitioning, if we can offer something that does offer a proper impact the way that LETLIVE. was meant to from the beginning, then we could consider that moving forward. But that really just depends on the climate."

LETLIVE.'s current touring lineup consists of vocalist Jason Aalon Butler, guitarist Jeff Sahyoun, guitarist Jean Francisco Nascimento, drummer Ryan Seaman and bassist Skyler Acord.

Last year, LETLIVE. reformed for a global "farewell" tour titled "Sincerely Yours", the band's first outing since 2017.

Throughout LETLIVE.'s career, the band released four albums and one EP, with the final LETLIVE. album, "If I'm The Devil", released in 2016. They broke up in 2017, announcing the split on social media at the time.

Prior to last year's reformation, LETLIVE.'s final lineup consisted of lead vocalist Butler, guitarist Sahyoun, bassist Ryan Jay Johnson and drummer Loniel Robinson.

LETLIVE. predates Jason's FEVER 333 project, but focuses on similar themes of healing from anger, progressive politics and spotlighting issues that affect everyone.