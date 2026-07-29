See Drum-Cam Video Of RUSH's Entire First Madison Square Garden Concert With Drummer ANIKA NILLES

The TapeheadToo channel on YouTube has uploaded drum-cam video of RUSH's entire July 28 concert at Madison Square Garden in New York City. The performance was the first of four sold-out Madison Square Garden shows of the "Fifty Something" tour, which marks RUSH's debut trek with the band's revamped lineup of classic members Geddy Lee (vocals, bass) and Alex Lifeson (guitar) alongside Anika Nilles, a German drummer who toured with legendary guitarist Jeff Beck in 2022, and newly added keyboardist Loren Gold, who is best known as touring member of THE WHO and CHICAGO.

In his notes accompanying the video, which can be seen below, TapeheadToo wrote: "Here's another 'Anika Cam', from the other side. She continues to crush it. It's such a fantastic time to be a RUSH fan! Notes: I cut the intro film. Also, I chose not to film the screens for the various interludes--too awkward from my position--those portions are blacked out with audio intact."

Featured songs:

0:00:00 Xanadu

0:12:37 Limelight

0:17:13 Far Cry

0:22:51 Subdivisions

0:29:47 Freewill

0:36:36 Bravado

0:42:30 Caravan

0:50:07 La Villa Strangiato

1:01:08 Vital Signs

1:07:01 The Spirit Of Radio

1:13:17 2112 (Part 1: Overture / Part II: The Temples of Syrinx / Part VII Grand Finale)

1:22:33 Distant Early Warning

1:27:56 Red Barchetta

1:34:50 Dreamline

1:40:05 Natural Science

1:49:32 Time Stand Still

1:55:01 Red Sector A

2:00:20 YYZ

2:05:35 The Garden

2:13:32 Tom Sawyer

2:19:52 By-Tor & The Snow Dog

2:24:39 Working Man

RUSH returned to the live stage on July 11 for the first time since bassist/vocalist Geddy Lee was diagnosed with laryngitis and bronchitis. The illness forced the band to postpone two shows on its "Fifty Something" tour, which launched on June 7 in Los Angeles. It is RUSH's first tour in over 10 years and the group's first run of shows since the 2020 death of Canadian rock legends' iconic drummer Neil Peart.

As a result of Lee's diagnosis, RUSH postponed its June 30 and July 2 shows at Dickies Arena. The July 2 concert was originally scheduled for June 24 but ended up being moved back after "travel and border-related delays" disrupted RUSH's touring production.

After completing its four-night stint at Dickies Arena on July 13, the "Fifty Something" tour moved to Chicago for four nights starting July 16.

RUSH's setlist for "Fifty Something" is culled from a pool of nearly 40 RUSH classics, with the band playing two sets a night that celebrate late RUSH drummer Neil Peart's life and legacy.

The 2026 leg of the "Fifty Something" tour, which will cover Canada, USA and Mexico, initially consisted of 22 dates, which sold out immediately, prompting the addition of more shows. The tour now totals 58 shows across 24 cities, with over half a million tickets sold for 2026.

In February, RUSH announced the addition of South America and Europe tour dates to the "Fifty Something" tour, in early 2027. The dates will be the first time the band has played in Europe since 2013 and 17 years since visiting South America.

RUSH performed in public with Nilles for the first time at Canada's Juno Awards in Hamilton, Ontario in late March. They played "Finding My Way", the first song from RUSH's first album, the band's only LP not to feature Peart.

The Juno Awards performance was Lee and Lifeson's first as RUSH since they finished their 40th-anniversary tour in 2015, although they have performed under their own names on occasion, including tributes to legendary Canadian singer-songwriter Gordon Lightfoot and Taylor Hawkins of the FOO FIGHTERS.

Peart died in January 2020 after a three-year battle with glioblastoma, an aggressive form of brain cancer. He was 67 years old.

RUSH waited three days to announce Peart's passing, setting off shockwaves and an outpouring of grief from fans and musicians all over the world.