LIFE OF AGONY Announces '30 Years Of Ugly' Tour Celebrating Iconic 1995 Album

LIFE OF AGONY has announced the "30 Years Of Ugly" tour, a celebration of the band's deeply personal 1995 release "Ugly" (Roadrunner Records). For the first time in the band's history, the New York quartet will perform their sophomore album in its entirety, giving fans a rare opportunity to experience the full power and emotion of this critically lauded record in a live setting.

"Ugly" marked a major artistic evolution for the band, showcasing a rawer, more melodic side while still delivering the heavy grooves and anguished intensity that defined their debut, "River Runs Red".

Lyrically, the album features some of the band's most beloved and emotionally resonant tracks, including "Let's Pretend", a haunting ballad that explores the pain of loss and denial; "Unstable", focusing on the devastating impact of cancer; "Lost At 22", an anthem of youthful confusion and desperation; and the title track "Ugly", a slow-burning, introspective piece that builds to a cathartic crescendo. Throughout, the album delves deeply into themes of depression, isolation, and despair, giving voice to emotional struggles with a rare honesty. Songs like "I Regret" and "Damned If I Do" revealed a more driving hard rock edge, while deep cuts like "Other Side Of The River" and "How It Would Be" cemented the album's reputation as an unfiltered and affecting release in the metal/crossover canon.

"Everyone was expecting 'River Runs Red, Part 2', but 'Ugly' was a left, right and U-turn! People were like, 'Okay, this is different?!'" explains LIFE OF AGONY guitarist Joey Zampella. "It took some time to sink its hooks into our listeners, but when it did, it became a classic. I'm super excited to celebrate the 'Ugly Duckling' of the L.O.A. catalog!"

The U.S. leg of the tour kicks off September 19 in Bensalem, Pennsylvania and includes a special lineup featuring GOD FORBID. LIFE OF AGONY and GOD FORBID are then joined by JASTA, the solo project of HATEBREED frontman Jamey Jasta, on September 20 at Starland Ballroom in Sayreville, New Jersey. JASTA will be the main support on the rest of the U.S. dates. Following the U.S. run, LIFE OF AGONY will head overseas in November for a full European leg, joined by special guests UGLY KID JOE. This is meaningful and significant, because UGLY KID JOE frontman Whitfield Crane took over lead vocals for LIFE OF AGONY in 1998, when Keith Caputo exited the group temporarily.

"'Ugly' was probably the most emotionally vulnerable record we ever made," says LIFE OF AGONY bassist Alan Robert. "It was a big risk back then — to release something so different from 'River Runs Red' — but we were just in a much different headspace, and we always wore our hearts on our sleeves. The album ended up connecting with people in a deep, lasting way. Playing it live from front to back is going to be powerful for both the band and the fans."

"I'm very excited to get back out on the road to play 'Ugly' in its entirety and to share the stage with GOD FORBID, our boy Jasta, and our good buddies from UGLY KID JOE — along with our special friend Whitfield Crane," says LIFE OF AGONY singer Keith Caputo. "I might even have to convince Whit to sing an L.O.A. song with us out there. That would be so cool. I'm looking forward to creating more incredible moments with L.O.A. and making memories with great people in killer bands. Come hang out with us for an unforgettable night of music and entertainment."

LIFE OF AGONY U.S. tour dates with special guests JASTA (GOD FORBID appears on select dates as marked):

Sep. 19 - Bensalem, PA - Broken Goblet* (L.O.A. & G.F. only)

Sep. 20 - Sayreville, NJ - Starland Ballroom* (L.O.A., G.F., + Jasta)

Sep. 21 - Norwalk, CT - District Music Hall

Sep. 23 - Pittsburgh, PA - Jergels

Sep. 24 - Columbus, OH - The King of Clubs

Sep. 26 - Cleveland, OH - The Winchester

Sep. 27 - Flint, MI - The Machine Shop

Sep. 28 - Joliet, IL - The Forge

Sep. 30 - Leesburg, VA - Tally Ho Theater

Oct. 01 - Reading, PA - Reverb

Oct. 03 - Worcester, MA - Palladium

Oct. 04 - Hampton Beach, NH - Wally's

Oct. 05 - Patchogue, NY - Stereo Garden

LIFE OF AGONY European tour dates with special guests UGLY KID JOE:

Nov. 04 - Dornbirn, AT - Conrad Sohm

Nov. 07 - Munich, DE - Backstage Werk

Nov. 08 - Pilsen, CZ - KD Serikova

Nov. 09 - Katowice, PL - P23 (L.O.A. only)

Nov. 11 - Berlin, DE - Columbia Club

Nov. 12 - Hannover, DE - Capitol

Nov. 14 - Saarbrucken, DE - The Garage

Nov. 15 - Eindhoven, NL - Helldorado Festival

Nov. 16 - Antwerp, BE - Trix

Nov. 18 - Utrecht, NL - Tivoli Rotunda

Nov. 19 - Bochum, DE - Zeche

Nov. 20 - Drachten, NL - Iduna

Tickets go on sale on Friday, May 9.

Photo credit: Istvan Bruggen