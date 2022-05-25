LIFE OF AGONY Announces September 2022 West Coast Tour

LIFE OF AGONY will embark on a West Coast tour in September. Support on select shows will come from ALL HAIL THE YETI.

The dates are as follows:

Sep. 15 - The Dip - Redding, CA

Sep. 17 - Hawthorne Theater - Portland, OR

Sep. 18 - El Corazon - Seattle, WA

Sep. 20 - Goldfield - Roseville, CA

Sep. 21 - Bottom of the Hill - San Francisco, CA

Sep. 23 - Chain Reaction - Anaheim, CA

Sep. 24 - Whisky A Go Go - West Hollywood, CA

This past February, LIFE OF AGONY canceled the remaining shows on its tour of the U.S. Northeast tour after singer Mina Caputo and drummer Veronica Bellino tested positive for COVID-19, the disease caused by the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus.

LIFE OF AGONY's most recent studio album, titled "The Sound Of Scars", was released in 2019 to critical acclaim. It was named "Album of the Year" by The Aquarian Weekly and took the No. 1 spot on Metal Hammer's (Germany) "Best Of 2019" list (alt-rock/punk).

In March, Raven Banner Entertainment and Cinedigm released "The Sound Of Scars", Leigh Brooks's deeply personal documentary which chronicles LIFE OF AGONY's rise, fall and rebirth while confronting domestic violence, substance abuse, addiction, depression and Caputo's gender transition.

"The Sound Of Scars" was directed by Brooks and filmed across several countries while LIFE OF AGONY was on and off the road.

"This isn't a typical music documentary. It's as personal as it gets," Brooks said. "I first saw the band live at the London Astoria in 1996. Since then, LIFE OF AGONY has become an absolute go-to when I felt alone and insecure about myself. This film is an intimate portrait that sheds light on the real-life stories that make their music so vital and relevant."

"The Sound Of Scars" tells the story of how three friends overcame domestic violence, substance abuse and depression to form one of the most influential bands in its genre. Through the success of their ground-breaking 1993 debut "River Runs Red", hailed by Rolling Stone as "one of the greatest metal albums of all time," they channeled their cumulative life stories into a soundtrack for a broken generation. At the time, that newfound fame allowed them to escape the tragedies of their pasts, but in the wake of their accomplishments, unforeseen obstacles arose.