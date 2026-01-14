LIMP BIZKIT, THE OFFSPRING And GOJIRA To Headline 2026 ROCK FEST In Cadott, Wisconsin

LIMP BIZKIT, THE OFFSPRING And GOJIRA To Headline 2026 ROCK FEST In Cadott, WisconsinJanuary 14, 2026
Rock Fest, the largest three-day rock music and camping event in the U.S., returns July 16-18 with one of its most stacked lineups to date. Taking over the hayfield in Cadott, Wisconsin, Rock Fest 2026 delivers a heavy-hitting mix of global headliners, fan-favorite staples and 21 national acts making their Rock Fest debut.
"This lineup reflects what Rock Fest has always stood for, the artists who helped build this festival alongside bands that continue to carry rock forward," said festival promoter Wade Asher. "For more than three decades, Rock Fest has been a place where fans come together for loud music and long nights, to amplify their soul. Our MotherFest'n Family keeps this tradition alive year after year, and we're proud to welcome them back to the hayfield."
Scheduled Thursday, July 16:
GOJIRA
I PREVAIL
MACHINE HEAD
HATEBREED
SET IT OFF
MAGNOLIA PARK
LACUNA COIL
Scheduled Friday, July 17:
LIMP BIZKIT
BODY COUNT
INSANE CLOWN POSSE
STATIC-X
DES ROCS
MISS MAY I
BONES UK
Scheduled Saturday, July 18:
THE OFFSPRING
HALESTORM
THE PRETTY RECKLESS
HOLLYWOOD UNDEAD
BADFLOWER
STORY OF THE YEAR
ILL NIÑO
Scheduled Wednesday, July 15:
*Bonus Bash exclusive to three-day ticket holders: CANDLEBOX, BUCKCHERRY, DYING WISH and more.
Three-day and one-day general admission tickets, along with individual artist pit passes, are on sale now. Several ticket options are already sold out, including VIP, Reserved Lawn, Black Hole Ammo Top Tier Lounge, 3-Day Pit Passes, Electric Camping, and The Dark Side Campground. The Heathens' Hwy Campground is nearly sold out, with limited availability remaining. Three-Day General Admission is currently $139, and general camping for the full weekend is currently $165.
For tickets and camping information, visit Rock-Fest.com.
