LIMP BIZKIT's FRED DURST Pays Tribute To SAM RIVERS In Eight-Minute Video Message: 'It's So Tragic That He's Not Here Right Now'

LIMP BIZKIT frontman Fred Durst has shared a video message in which he paid tribute to the band's bassist Sam Rivers, who died on Saturday (October 18) at the age of 48. Rivers, who was born in Jacksonville, Florida, in 1977, was one third of the original LIMP BIZKIT lineup in 1994, alongside vocalist Durst and drummer John Otto. (Guitarist Wes Borland and DJ Lethal joined in 1996.)

In his video message, which can be seen below, Durst said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "Sam Rivers, the legend. Truly. Such a gifted, unbelievably sweet and wonderful person.

"How I met Sam is I put a couple of iterations of an idea of a band I was trying to make happen in Jacksonville, Florida," Fred continued. "I had this idea and vision for this particular type of style and sound, and I just couldn't get it together right. And so I decided, 'I'm gonna go out and find the right players to do this and bring this thing together.' And I'd gone into this little tiny bar/pub where this band was playing at Jax Beach called Pier 7. And there Sam was on the stage with his band, killing it on the bass. And I went, 'Oh my gosh, this guy's amazing.' In my mind, you had to start with the rhythm section, the bass and the drums. And I didn't know who I was gonna meet first to put this idea together — I didn't know if it'd be the drummer or the bass player — but it was the bass player. I saw Sam play and I was blown away. He was playing a five-string bass too. I'd never really seen someone using a five-string bass. And he was so smooth and good and he stood out, and I could hear nothing else but Sam. Everything disappeared besides his gift. And I went up to Sam after the show and I said, 'Hey, man, you're unbelievable. I got this idea for this band I wanna do' and kind of threw it out there and told him what I wanted it to be. And he looked at me and he says, 'Killer. I'm in. Let's do it.' I was, like, 'Oh my God. Well, let's do it.' And uh, you know, that's kind of how things started to come together. I had a bass player."

Durst added: "After me and Sam had been jamming around and messing around for a bit, I started looking around for other players and things, and Sam said, 'Well, my cousin John's a killer drummer. He's a jazz drummer, and he should jam with us.' And I said, 'Well, jazz would be great because it'll give us that kind of beat we want, that swag.' And so I met John through Sam and saw that John had the thing — he had it. So me, John and Sam are jamming in Sam's garage. I'm playing the guitar at the time and kind of rapping and singing, and I can't really play guitar well, so it's tuned to Drop D and I'm one-finger-noodling it and Sam's filling it in and holding it up, 'cause clearly I couldn't. And John and Sam, it was a magical thing, the two of them. And I felt like, 'This is it. This is it. This is what I've been looking for.'"

Reflecting on his musical chemistry with Rivers, Durst said: "Sam had this thing about him where anything I could spit out of my mouth — 'try this', 'try this', 'do this' or 'this' — Sam could do it and do it a thousand times better than I could hear it in my head. And also Sam and I shared an affinity, a love for grunge music. That's something that we were both really on the same page about. Sam really loved MOTHER LOVE BONE and ALICE IN CHAINS and STONE TEMPLE PILOTS and the whole Seattle grunge movement. And he had this kind of ability to pull this beautiful sadness out of the bass that I'd never heard. I mean, he would play chords. He was just so talented. I can't explain it. I know I'm all over the place here.

"Just thinking about him, it's so tragic that he's not here right now," Fred added. "And I've gone through gallons and gallons of tears since yesterday, and I'm thinking, 'My god, Sam's a legend.' He did it. He lived it.

"With LIMP BIZKIT, we've just been on such a journey," Durst said. "It's been a massive rollercoaster. Here we are just having this incredible moment, man, and it's going so, so beautifully smooth. And Sam was just really, really happy about it. We've rocked stadiums together, been around the world together, shared so many moments together. And I know that wherever Sam is right now, he's smiling and feeling, like, 'Man, I did it. I did it.' And man, did he do it. What he's left us behind is priceless. He was such a special person. And Sam was a very private person too. So the few people that were able to be close with him and around him know what I'm saying to be true. He was a very, very special, genuine person. And when he got on that stage, just that Sam-I-Am, that Sam Rivers came out and he was a beast. [He was] just an amazing, amazing person. And when I think back to how I met him and how all this kind of came together, Sam was the first guy that really came in and helped make this dream come true. And he didn't think twice about it. He was just, like, 'Yeah, let's go. Sounds great to me. Let's do it.' And I was 25 years old and he was 18 years old and young and just had all that fire in him and all that talent. And I just knew that I was very, very, very fortunate, very fortunate to have him in my life. And I'm so grateful, so incredibly grateful to have shared part of this journey with Sam Rivers — a huge part of this journey, a huge part of my journey. I'm super, super grateful and I miss him terribly already. And all the support and love out there I've seen online, it's overwhelming. He really did have an impact on the world, and his music and his gift is the one that's gonna keep on giving. And I just love him so much."

On Saturday, LIMP BIZKIT shared a post on Instagram announcing that Rivers had passed away earlier in the day. No cause of death was revealed.

"Today we lost our brother. Our bandmate. Our heartbeat," the band wrote in the caption, alongside a photo of Rivers performing onstage.

"Sam Rivers wasn't just our bass player — he was pure magic. The pulse beneath every song, the calm in the chaos, the soul in the sound," the band continued. "From the first note we ever played together, Sam brought a light and a rhythm that could never be replaced. His talent was effortless, his presence unforgettable, his heart enormous.

"We shared so many moments — wild ones, quiet ones, beautiful ones — and every one of them meant more because Sam was there," LIMP BIZKIT continued. "He was a once-in-a-lifetime kind of human. A true legend of legends. And his spirit will live forever in every groove, every stage, every memory."

"We love you, Sam. We'll carry you with us, always. Rest easy, brother. Your music never ends," the post concluded, signed by Durst, drummer John Otto, guitarist Wes Borland and turntablist DJ Lethal.

In a comment underneath the post, Lethal asked the LIMP BIZKIT fans to respect Rivers's family's privacy.

"Give Sam his flowers and play Sam Rivers basslines all day!" the DJ wrote. "We are in shock. Rest in power my brother! You will live on through your music and the lives you helped save with your music, charity work and friendships. We are heartbroken. Enjoy every millisecond of life. It's not guaranteed."

Rivers left the band in 2015 for health reasons that he later revealed were liver ailments due to alcohol abuse.

"I got liver disease from excessive drinking … I had to leave LIMP BIZKIT in 2015 because I felt so horrible, and a few months after that I realized I had to change everything because I had really bad liver disease," Rivers revealed in Jon Wiederhorn's book "Raising Hell (Backstage Tales From The Lives Of Metal Legends)". "I quit drinking and did everything the doctors told me. I got treatment for the alcohol and got a liver transplant, which was a perfect match."

Rivers recalled doctors warning him that he would die without quitting alcohol. "It got so bad I had to go to UCLA Hospital, and the doctor said, 'If you don't stop, you're going to die. And right now, you're looking like you need a new liver.'"

Sam rejoined LIMP BIZKIT in 2018 and remained in the group until his death.