LINKIN PARK, SMASHING PUMPKINS And RAMONES To Receive Stars On 'Hollywood Walk Of Fame'

A new group of entertainment professionals in the categories of Motion Pictures, Television, Live Theatre/Live Performance, Radio, Recording and Sports Entertainment have been selected to receive stars on the Hollywood Walk Of Fame by the Walk of Fame Selection Committee of the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce. These honorees were chosen from among hundreds of nominations to the committee at a meeting held on May 15, 2026 and ratified by the Hollywood Chamber's Board of Directors on July 22, 2026. Walk Of Famers Ming-Na Wen and Sheila E. and Hollywood Chamber of Commerce president and CEO Ron Frierson announced the new honorees at a live press conference via www.walkoffame.com on Thursday, July 23, 2026 at Funko Hollywood, located at 6201 Hollywood Boulevard.

Walk Of Fame selection chairman Peter Roth said: "The Walk Of Fame Selection Committee is proud to welcome the Class of 2027 to one of the most enduring symbols of achievement in entertainment. These 32 extraordinary individuals have each made a lasting impact on audiences around the world through their talent, creativity, and dedication to their craft. We are honored to recognize their remarkable contributions and look forward to celebrating them as they take their place in Hollywood history."

The Hollywood Walk Of Fame class of 2027 are:

In the category of Motion Pictures: Cheech & Chong, Idris Elba, Sam Elliott, Elle Fanning & Dakota Fanning (double ceremony),Kate Hudson, Delroy Lindo, Sam Rockwell and Ted Sarandos

In the category of Television: David Alan Grier, Lisa Kudrow, Bill Lawrence, Pedro Pascal, Adam Scott, Jeff Probst, Keke Palmer, and Raven-Symoné

In the category of Recording: Karol G, David Guetta, Waylon Jennings (posthumous),RAMONES, Joseph Saddler (Grandmaster Flash),Marc Shaiman, Sia, SMASHING PUMPKINS, LINKIN PARK and Lil Wayne

In the category of Live Theatre/Live Performance: Jo Koy, Nicole Scherzinger and Roberto Bolle

In the category of Sports Entertainment: Jimmie Johnson

In the category of Radio: Lenard "Charlamagne Tha God" McKelvey

The Hollywood Chamber of Commerce and its Walk Of Fame Selection Panel congratulate all the honorees. Dates have not been scheduled for these star ceremonies. Recipients have two years to schedule star ceremonies from the date of selection before they expire. Upcoming star ceremonies are usually announced ten days prior to dedication on the official website www.walkoffame.com.

The Hollywood Walk Of Fame is a celebration of art, entertainment, and all things Hollywood. Star ceremonies are broadcast worldwide, connecting fans with their favorite artists. The Hollywood Chamber Of Commerce administers the Walk Of Fame on behalf of the City of Los Angeles. Honorees are selected by a committee of their peers. Sponsors fund the star, the ceremony, and the maintenance of the legendary attraction. The Walk Of Fame is free to all.

To learn more and find your favorite stars, visit walkoffame.com.

Founded in 1921, the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce is dedicated to advancing the economic vitality, cultural richness, and civic well-being of Hollywood. Representing nearly 700 member organizations that collectively employ more than 148,000 people, the Chamber is Hollywood's largest and most influential business organization. As the leading advocate for Hollywood's business community, the Chamber convenes leaders across industries to champion initiatives that strengthen the local economy, enhance quality of life, and elevate Hollywood's position as the world's premier destination for entertainment, tourism, investment, and innovation. The Chamber is also the proud steward of two of the world's most recognizable cultural landmarks — the iconic Hollywood Walk Of Fame and the legendary Hollywood Sign — preserving and promoting these global symbols on behalf of Hollywood and its residents, businesses, and visitors. Ron Frierson serves as president and chief executive officer, Dan Halden serves as chief operating officer and Jerry Neuman serves as chair of the board for the 2026-2027 term.