LINKIN PARK's DAVE 'PHOENIX' FARRELL Says Band's Comeback Has 'Gone Very Well': 'The Shows Have Been Great'

In a recent interview with Argentina's UnDinamo, LINKIN PARK bassist Dave "Phoenix" Farrell spoke about the band's ongoing tour in support of LINKIN PARK's latest album, "From Zero", which came out in November 2024. It marks LINKIN PARK's first full-length effort since 2017's "One More Light", which was the last LINKIN PARK album before the death of lead vocalist Chester Bennington. "From Zero" features LINKIN PARK's new singer Emily Armstrong and drummer Colin Brittain, who have joined returning members co-vocalist and main producer Mike Shinoda, guitarist Brad Delson, Farrell and DJ/visual director Joe Hahn in the band's new lineup. Guitarist Alex Feder is filling in for Delson at all LINKIN PARK concerts for the foreseeable future.

Asked what his expectations were prior to the launch of the tour, Farrell said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "Yeah, I think expectations-wise, before the tour got going, I didn't know what to expect. We'd spent a lot of time all together, writing together, rehearsing together, eating meals together, hanging out, having fun, that whole bit, but hadn't spent any time, obviously, on tour. And tour is its own different animal. So I didn't really know, I didn't know what to expect. And then additionally also, not only with Emily and with Colin being kind of new faces into that space, but also me, Mike and Joe just being a bit older, we hadn't toured for a while ourselves. So there's all those questions of the wear and tear that the travel and everything is gonna take on your body and for the vocalists on vocals and everything like that. So there's always a ton of question marks. Thankfully at this point, a year-plus into it, it's gone very well. Everyone has stayed relatively healthy, as healthy as you could ever ask for or hope for. And the shows have been great."

Asked if he thinks there was some risk involved in restarting LINKIN PARK again after what happened with Chester, Farrell said: "Yeah, I think there's always risk in some regard for what we do and what we're doing. I guess the risk, if you zoom out and look at it, is just feeling embarrassed or putting something out that nobody likes or doing something that everybody hates. But from my standpoint on that, going back two or three years ago, when we were talking about it, or even beginning to get together again, this being me, Mike and Joe, we didn't know if we were going to be doing LINKIN PARK at all. We'd had a couple of stops and starts, after Chester passed away, of writing music, and from my vantage point, it was just too hard. It felt emotionally challenging. I liked some of the stuff we were writing and I loved spending time with those guys, but just starting to touch upon things that still felt painful and so sensitive, it was too much. So we'd spend a week or two kind of getting together and writing, and then we wouldn't see each other for, like, six months and it was a lot of stop-starts. At a certain stage, this being two or three years ago, [we] kind of just said, 'Let's throw all that out the window. Let's just make stuff, and let's see if we even like it. Let's not make it under the headline of 'This is new LINKIN PARK music.' Let's not do any of that. Let's just test if we can still be creative together and like what we do, and let's not put any burden of figuring out what it is or what to do with it on to it.' And for me, it was so liberating because I had spent sleepless nights trying to figure out all the answers to all the questions of what it would mean or look like to do LINKIN PARK again. All of those fears, they would just get me so anxious and keep me up at night, trying to answer the 10,000 different questions that needed answers for that to go forward. And one of the big ones was, to your point, how would it be received? What would I think about it? What would other people think about it?"

Farrell continued: "I think everybody deals with grief differently and everybody has a right to do it their own way. I think our fans were dealing with grief the same way that we were, and in a million different ways. And at the end of it, for me, I just kind of felt like with the band I need to see what it could be or what another chapter might be or look like. And if it doesn't work or if at that point I don't like it, or if nobody likes it, or whatever, then at least I will know what that is or what that was. But I did not feel comfortable kind of leaving it where it was. That didn't feel right to me. That didn't feel like moving forward to me. And I felt like it was really important, for me personally, to just keep living."

Regarding whether he was concerned about what LINKIN PARK fans would think about the band's comeback or if he didn't care at all about what they had to say, Dave said: "It's probably both. When it comes to the Internet, and it's across all different places and whatever, there's always gonna be difficult things and hard things that are said that you don't wanna hear or see or that you disagree with or whatever. But for me, that's not a reason to do something or to not do something, that type of Internet feedback. But also for me, I just felt like you're gonna have differences of opinions. That's normal. That's natural. In thinking [about it], I was, like, how weird of a world would it be if you did something and online everybody agreed with it or loved it? Has that ever happened — ever? Probably not. And so you do have to have a little bit of that — and this isn't even for us. We went through a crazy thing with Chester's passing that's tragic and highly emotional and charged. But even if you take that out of the picture, if there's a band that's just releasing a second album, take away everything emotionally charged, a band is releasing a second album, you're always gonna get the feedback on that that is all over the place. And so if you were to just let that paralyze you, I feel like it would be such a — I don't know — it'd just be a difficult spot to be, to say, 'Let's not release the second album because 5, 10, 20, 50%, whatever, are gonna dislike it or are critique it or be upset by it,' or whatever. At the end of that process for us, a lot of the feedback I kind of understand, and I'm okay with different people having their own ideas or opinions. But hopefully, if I'm being myself and if I'm being — 'courageous' is not the right word, but if I'm being myself and I'm being kind of forthright as a musician or as an artist, the notion that somebody might not like it should never be a reason to not release something or do something new moving forward."

LINKIN PARK introduced its new lineup during a September 2024 live performance event, with Armstrong and Brittain, a songwriter and producer for G FLIP, ILLENIUM and ONE OK ROCK, joining Shinoda, Delson, Farrell and Hahn. LINKIN PARK also released a new single, "The Emptiness Machine", and announced "From Zero" the album, which arrived via Warner.

At the first first show of LINKIN PARK's "From Zero" tour in September 2024 at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles, Shinoda addressed the band's new chapter while reflecting on LINKIN PARK's return to the stage. "I mean, that's part of why we're back out here," he said. "We are thrilled to be back out here. It is not about erasing the past. It is about starting this new chapter into the future and coming out here for each and every one of you."

"From Zero" featured the No. 1 single "The Emptiness Machine" and propelled LINKIN PARK to be the only rock band in 2024 to exceed two billion streams. "From Zero (Deluxe Edition)" was released in May.

Delson contributed to "From Zero", but hasn't been part of LINKIN PARK's live shows in support of the LP. The live guitar position has instead been filled by Feder.

Less than two months ago, Shinoda told Recitales Argentina about what it has been like for him and his LINKIN PARK bandmates to be back on the road as part of their "From Zero" world tour: "It's been awesome. We've had a really busy year, so many of the biggest shows we've ever played. I think everybody is still very excited about touring and very excited about the shows. We've got shows lined up until the middle of next year, so it's a very aggressive and long tour for us — I think more shows than like any tour we've done for well over 10 years. Yeah, the new music, new album and everything, the reception from the fans has been better than we could have ever imagined. And we're so excited to play these shows every night."

Regarding the fan response to "From Zero", Shinoda told Recitales Argentina: "Since the beginning, everything we put out, there's always people that love it and people that don't like it. That's just part of being an artist. Since the beginning, we've realized that the most important thing, first and foremost, is just that we love it and that we're proud of what we've made and that we push ourselves to the best we can to do a great job and to make something that challenges us as writers and creators, and then do our best to communicate that in the live setting when we go on tour. So it sounds simple, but the details and the actual execution of that couldn't be more complicated or more difficult. And I have a lot of respect for all the artists that do it and do it so well. For us, coming back this past year, a few years ago, we found ourselves starting to talk again for the first time. And it was a very organic thing. It just started with getting breakfast, getting lunch, having a coffee, talking about 'what if this' or 'what if that'. And eventually we met Colin and Emily, and they just felt like one of us, they just felt like they clicked with the band."

Asked how he met Colin and Emily, Mike said: "Colin and I met in a writing session with some other people. We were sharing writing and production duties during that session. It was just for this kid, this male artist. And it was fine, but I could tell right away that Colin, I was excited to meet him. I didn't know anything about him, and when we worked together, it occurred to me that he was really smart and really talented. And so I decided to reach out to him a little more and set up some more sessions with him. And Emily, apparently somebody had reached out way back when we did the celebration of life for Chester. After Chester passed away, we did a concert and we had other people who came and sang his part on our songs, and someone had submitted her name, but they submitted it too late, and so we didn't meet her at that time because we had already filled the show; we had all the voices we needed. And then I think it was two years later, I did a session with her and I was really impressed. And that didn't go anywhere, because we didn't make anything that we wanted to put out or that I wanted to put out or she wanted to put out. It was just for fun. And then I just remembered, 'Oh, yeah, that girl was cool.' And then a few years later when we were starting to do sessions again with Dave and Joe, her name came up and we booked one session with her and they got to know her a little bit. And that led to another, and that led to another. And over a period of — I think it took many, many months to go from that to what realizing that she should be the singer. It definitely took more than months. It might've been a couple of years."

Earlier in October, Shinoda spoke to Chile's Futuro about how fans have been reacting to Armstrong joining the band in 2024, seven years after Bennington's death. The band went on hiatus shortly after. He said: " It's just a very exciting time. It's kind of a rebirth of the band.

"We had kind of started getting back together a few years ago, and it was a very slow and organic build. When it started, we didn't say, like, 'We're going to bring the band back.' We didn't say, 'We're going to go tour.' We just kind of got together and wanted to see what it would be like to get together and write music and spend time together again. And we hoped we would end up here, but a lot of things had to go right in order for that to happen. And they did. So we're very grateful for that, the opportunity, and thrilled with the new music and the tour and the way the fans have responded to it."

Regarding what it has been like working with Emily and Colin, Mike told Futuro: "It's been awesome. When they were coming into this era, this chapter, they were already so prepared, they were so ready for it. They just hadn't done it. I mean, Emily has played for — I don't know how many [years], like 10 years or more with DEAD SARA. Colin was in multiple bands before he got into producing and writing with other people. And when I met Colin, I could tell that we had a lot of similar ways of looking at music and similar ways of thinking. I was just writing and producing stuff with him, and all of a sudden he got behind the drum kit and I was, like, 'Oh my God. He's an amazing drummer.' And as it turned out, Rob [Bourdon], our previous drummer, he didn't wanna keep playing. So that was almost just like good luck for us that we knew a guy already that that was so great. Emily is a total phenomenon. For us to find a once-in-a-generation voice like Chester and then to find another one like Emily is crazy. It doesn't make any sense."

Asked how he knew Emily was "the one" when it came to finding a replacement for Chester, Mike said: "Well, it's not just the singing, 'cause there's thousands and thousands of great singers out there. And when I worked with people, I've had a bunch of experiences where I worked with lots of different singers who are so talented and I've played shows with lots of singers who are so talented, but there's an an intangible thing that happens when people get in a room and they make things together, and you just feel like the vibe is so effortless and strong and easy. It's easy to hang out with each other. Even when you have differences of opinion on something that you're making or something that you're doing, it doesn't turn into arguments. Nobody's killing the energy, the vibe. And that was the experience we had with Emily and Colin. But as we were starting to make music a couple of years ago, we just found ourselves wanting to do more with them because they were so fun to hang out with and we would always make such good stuff together."

Shinoda went on to say that he and his LINKIN PARK bandmates had no expectations that "From Zero" would turn out to be a commercial success. "When we're making things, we're not thinking about hits," he explained. "That's not part of our process at all, really. First and foremost, we wanna love what we're doing, we wanna love playing it every night, we wanna feel like it artistically represents an important chapter for the band and that we're proud of where it sits in our catalog. And that's been the way we've approached things every time since the beginning. There are, of course, moments when it's, like, 'Okay, well, the label wants to release a single,' so you have to do marketing and you have to do promotion. And I totally enjoy doing that stuff. I love making surprises and scavenger hunts. Like the timer — in the beginning of our launch [for the new era of LINKIN PARK], we did a timer [on the band's web site] that counted down to zero and then the fans expected something to happen and it didn't happen; it just bounced back up and started… It went to 3, 2, 1, 0 and then it went 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, and they were, like, so mad. But they realized later, the album is called 'From Zero'. The whole point was this is an actual marking of something that's gonna start at that point and go on until whenever. It's not just a countdown to something happening and then it's over. So the process of doing these things, the creative process, making things and sharing them with people, that's an everyday thing for us. I don't get too caught up in numbers and comparisons, unless it's like just checking in to see, like, 'Oh, do people like it? How are we doing with the fans in terms of maybe the show. Are fans excited about the show?' And so far the tour has been so much fun and such an undertaking and it's a lot of joy every night, I think."