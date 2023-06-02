LINKIN PARK's Video For 'Numb' Surpasses Two Billion Views On YouTube

LINKIN PARK's music video for "Numb" has surpassed two billion views on YouTube. The clip, which was uploaded to YouTube in March of 2007, was directed by band DJ Joe Hahn and was shot on location at Prague's Charles Bridge, with interior shots at Gymnázium Jana Keplera. The video's narrative follows a young artistic female student who is ridiculed and ostracized by her classmates.

Back in November 2018, the music video for "Numb" surpassed one billion views on YouTube. Following the death of singer Chester Bennington in July 2017, fans of the group launched an unofficial campaign to get the "Numb" video to that milestone, a mission that was completed nearly a year and a half later.

"Numb" is taken from LINKIN PARK's 2003 sophomore album "Meteora". It was the 13th and final song on the LP and was released as the third single from the record. It topped the Alternative chart for 12 weeks and the Rock chart for three. The video, directed by band DJ Joe Hahn, is the oldest uploaded clip on YouTube to cross the one-billion mark.

The song was remixed as "Numb/Encore", a collaboration between the band and rapper Jay-Z. Featured on the album "Collision Course", it was a massive hit for both artists and earned them the Grammy Award for "Best Rap/Sung Collaboration."

LINKIN PARK vocalist Mike Shinoda recalled a while back that "Numb/Encore" was one of the first things he came up with when the band was first approached to work with Jay-Z. "I was on the road at the time," he said. "I immediately opened up my laptop and went to the store and bought his a capellas, and I made basically the single and the B-side, I made 'Numb/Encore' and sent them to him. So we were off to a good start and we basically just started this kind of working relationship from there."

LINKIN PARK has not performed together in public since October 2017, when the surviving members staged a tribute concert in Los Angeles to Bennington. The band has not officially announced whether it intends to carry on following the death of Bennington, who committed suicide in July 2017 at the age of 41.