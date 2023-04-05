LION'S SHARE Releases New Single And Video 'United'

Swedish heavy metal band LION'S SHARE has made a new song, "United", available on streaming services and digital service providers.

LION'S SHARE singer Nils Patrik Johansson commented: "We wanted to write about the fact that the metal community always stands united no matter what crazy politicians and warmakers do.

In these crazy times we felt that this would be a good message to the world."

In late 2018, LION'S SHARE released a new five-track EP, plus its complete catalog — remastered with new artwork — on streaming services and digital service providers for the first time. The band has since released a few more digital singles, some of which will and some of which won't end up on the forthcoming full-length album.

LION'S SHARE singer Nils Patrik Johansson added: "Since both Lars and I are huge fans of the 'Stranger Things' TV series, we wanted to write something to show our love. 'Stranger Things' is truly a show for '80s metal nerds like us. We also hired awarded video maker Niklas Nieminen to make a lyric video that captures the style of the show."

Both Johansson and Chriss remark that they have always worked very well together, and at this point it feels the most natural to keep LION'S SHARE as a duo, with friends helping out wherever needed.

"We are aware our fans want a new album and the plan was to release one in 2020, but we all know what happened then," they said. "We had just started playing live again with a couple of headline shows in Germany in March [2020] and were gearing up towards a new album and tour. Since we think it's very important to tour behind a new album, we just have to wait until things go back to 'normal' again. Until then, we plan to release a new single every two or three months and keep building our fan base."

The LION'S SHARE catalog features appearances by members and ex-members of KISS, MEGADETH, KING DIAMOND, HAMMERFALL, SYMPHONY X, CHIMAIRA, THERION, YNGWIE MALMSTEEN, CANDLEMASS, etc. Mixers include top engineers such as Jens Bogren (ARCH ENEMY, OPETH, SYMPHONY X, AMON AMARTH),Niklas Flyckt (one-time Grammy Award winner and four-time nominee) and Ronny Lahti (ROXETTE, EUROPE, Glenn Hughes).

LION'S SHARE has toured with bands like MOTÖRHEAD, MANOWAR, DIO, SAXON, ICED EARTH, NEVERMORE, U.D.O., Dee Snider (TWISTED SISTER) and has played many of the major rock and metal festivals.