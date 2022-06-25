Listen: OZZY OSBOURNE Discusses 'Patient Number 9' Single, JEFF BECK Guest Appearance

Ozzy Osbourne world-premiered his new song "Patient Number 9", the title track of his upcoming album, Thursday night (June 23) on "Ozzy Speaks" on SiriusXM's Ozzy's Boneyard. Ozzy and co-host Billy Morrison also discussed the song, what it was like for Ozzy to work with legendary guitarist Jeff Beck, Ozzy's growing family and embracing being a parent and grandparent. Check out a couple of clips below.

"Ozzy Speaks" will broadcast on SiriusXM's Ozzy's Boneyard all weekend long and is available on the SXM app.

"Patient Number 9" will be released on September 9 via Epic. Ozzy's first album since his critically acclaimed, worldwide, chart-topping 2020 "Ordinary Man" release was produced by Andrew Watt, who handled the same duties on "Ordinary Man".

The "Patient Number 9" title track was released on Friday. The accompanying music was directed by comic book legend Todd McFarlane, who created the "Spawn" universe and won two Emmys for his groundbreaking animated series of the same name, airing on HBO from 1997 to 1999. The clip marks the first collaboration from the project with McFarlane. It is highlighted by McFarlane's signature illustrations interspersed with live Ozzy vignettes in the role of "Patient Number 9," which the revolutionary creative force in the world of comics and toys also filmed. In addition, this is the first-ever video to incorporate Ozzy's artwork: his hand-drawn demons were animated and can be seen during the Jeff Beck solo in the song.

"Patient Number 9" was written by Ozzy, Watt, Robert Trujillo (METALLICA),Chad Smith (RED HOT CHILI PEPPERS) and Ali Tamposi and features a solo from Jeff Beck.

Working with producer Watt for the second time, Ozzy welcomed a dynamic A-list supporting cast. The record boasts guitarists Beck, Eric Clapton, Mike McCready of PEARL JAM, and longstanding righthand man and six-string beast Zakk Wylde who plays on the majority of the tracks. For the bulk of the album, Chad Smith of RED HOT CHILI PEPPERS held down drums, while the late Taylor Hawkins of FOO FIGHTERS made an appearance. Old friend and one-time Ozzy bandmember Trujillo plays bass on most of the album's tracks, with Duff McKagan of GUNS N' ROSES and Chris Chaney of JANE'S ADDICTION supplying bass on a few songs. For the first time ever, BLACK SABBATH co-founder, guitarist and riff lord Tony Iommi appears on an Ozzy solo album.

An exclusive version of "Patient Number 9" with a limited-edition special McFarlane-designed comic book will be available for preorder; a limited-edition comic with foil cover is also available with a special deluxe box.

"Patient Number 9" track listing:

01. Patient Number 9 (feat. Jeff Beck)

02. Immortal (feat. Mike McCready)

03. Parasite (feat. Zakk Wylde)

04. Mr. Darkness (feat. Zakk Wylde)

05. One Of Those Days (feat. Eric Clapton)

06. A Thousand Shades (feat. Jeff Beck)

07. No Escape From Now (feat. Tony Iommi)

08. Nothing Feels Right (feat. Zakk Wylde)

09. Evil Shuffle (feat. Zakk Wylde)

10. Degradation Rules (feat. Tony Iommi)

11. Dead And Gone

12. God Only Knows

13. Darkside Blues

Photo credit: Ross Halfin