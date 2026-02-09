LITTLE ANGELS Reunite And Announce November 2026 U.K. Tour

Legendary U.K. hard rock band LITTLE ANGELS are "Big, Bad & Back" with an ultra-rare U.K. tour in November 2026, featuring the full original lineup of vocalist Toby Jepson, guitarist Bruce Dickinson, Jim Dickinson on keyboards, Mark Plunkett on bass guitar and drummer Mark Richardson.

The last time LITTLE ANGELS toured was in 2012, following their triumphant return at Download festival. Those shows came 18 years after their sold-out farewell gig at London's Royal Albert Hall in 1994.

Formed nearly 40 years ago in their hometown of Scarborough, LITTLE ANGELS emerged from the ashes of the NWOBHM movement, becoming one of the defining U.K. hard rock bands of the late '80s and early '90s. It was an era shaped by Kerrang!, Metal Hammer, RAW magazine and "The Friday Rock Show" — and lived in the queues at Shades Records, the sweat-soaked nights at Marquee Club, and the packed rock clubs that ignited every U.K. town and city in the pre-grunge years.

Across their career, LITTLE ANGELS built a fiercely loyal fanbase, scoring 11 U.K. Top 40 singles and four hit albums, including Jam, which reached No. 1 in 1993. Alongside their own sold-out headline tours, they shared stages with giants of the era including VAN HALEN, GUNS N' ROSES, FAITH NO MORE, ZZ TOP, AEROSMITH, Bryan Adams and BON JOVI.

Vocalist and songwriter Toby Jepson says: "We have the best fans in the world. For nearly 40 years they've stood by the band despite the rarity of shows and new music. It feels like the right time to come back together, for all the right reasons. Playing music as friends, for friends, because we love it."

Adding to the sense of occasion, longtime friend and contemporary Luke Morley of THUNDER will be supporting LITTLE ANGELS on all dates.

Morley adds: "I think this will be a fantastic celebration of that amazing time when THUNDER and LITTLE ANGELS both broke through and I'm delighted to be opening for the guys. We go back a long way and there's a lot of people out there that were really into both bands so I think I'm definitely going to have to throw in a couple of THUNDER tunes; it would be rude not to! I can't wait!"

Whether you're a lifelong fan or someone who missed LITTLE ANGELS first time around, this tour is a rare chance to witness true survivors of one of the most iconic periods in U.K. hard rock, a celebration of an era, a scene, and a band that helped define it… See you down the front.

"Big Bad & Back" tour November 2026

Nov. 12 - Glasgow O2 Academy

Nov. 13 - Manchester O2 Ritz

Nov. 14 - Leeds O2 Academy

Nov. 16 - Norwich UEA

Nov. 19 - Oxford O2 Academy

Nov. 20 - Nottingham Rock City

Nov. 21 - Wolverhampton KK's Steel Mill

Nov. 24 - Liverpool O2 Academy

Nov. 26 - Bristol O2 Academy

Nov. 27 - Bournemouth O2 Academy

Nov. 28 - London O2 Shepherds Bush Empire

Tickets go on sale on Friday, February 13 at 9 a.m. through Ticketmaster.

In the early 1990s, LITTLE ANGELS were definitely Great Britain's most popular hair metal-band in their native country. Their music was well-played as well as cocky, and each of their three studio albums — "Don't Prey For Me" (1989),"Young Gods" (1991) and "Jam" (1993) — are classics of the genre. Nevertheless the band decided to split up in 1994. In later tears, Jepson gained attention as a member of GUN and FASTWAY, and by producing SAXON. In 2008, the members of LITTLE ANGELS met for the first time in years at their ex-drummer's funeral. Even under such tragic circumstances they rekindled their former friendship, and the band reunited to perform at Download festival 2012, followed by over a dozen shows before they took their final bow at Isle Of Wight festival in 2013.

Photo credit: Ray Burmiston (courtesy of Claire Lloyd / Central Press)