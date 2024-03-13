  • facebook
LIVE NATION's 'On The Road Again' Initiative To Continue Through 2024

March 13, 2024

Live Nation has announced that its new initiative called "On The Road Again" — which saw the largest live music promoter in the world and the owner of Ticketmaster no longer asking for a percentage of merch sales from club-level performers at the company's venues, and also paying the artists $1,500 on top of their nightly compensation to help with gas and travel expenses — will continue through 2024.

Launched last fall with the legendary Willie Nelson, "On The Road Again" helps developing artists on tour and recognizes crews working tirelessly behind the scenes.

For every show played in an "On The Road Again" venue, each headliner and support act receives $1,500 in gas and travel cash on top of nightly performance compensation. Additionally, artists keep 100% of merch profits as "On The Road Again" clubs do not charge merchandise selling fees.

"Our goal was to make touring a little easier and we've accomplished that night after night for over 4,000 artists, with more on the way," said Willie Nelson.

"On The Road Again" has distributed tens of millions of dollars to over 4,000 artists and counting, with no set end date for the program. The program also distributed special bonuses and elevated club staff to a $20 minimum wage to recognize those working to support developing artists behind the scenes.

"We're proud to keep 'On The Road Again' rolling strong. Supporting club artists strengthens the future of music," said Michael Rapino, president and CEO, Live Nation Entertainment.

Live shows are more important than ever for artists as they get the bulk of their income from touring. Even while live music is booming like never before, hardworking club artists are most impacted as tour costs rise and fluctuate — particularly as they aim to keep their ticket prices affordable for fans.

"On The Road Again" is a true collaboration that draws on insights from Nelson's years on the road as well as feedback from touring artists, their teams and venue operators to help support day to day life on tour. All benefits from "On The Road Again" are being provided directly from the venue's existing earnings, with no increases to consumers.

