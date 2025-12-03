LIVING COLOUR's VERNON REID On Explosive Growth Of A.I.: 'We've Wanted The Alien To Enter Into Our Lives For The Longest Time'

During a recent appearance on Billy Corgan's podcast "The Magnificent Others", LIVING COLOUR guitarist Vernon Reid weighed in on artificial intelligence's (A.I.) explosive growth and attempts to rein in A.I.'s rapid expansion without stifling innovation. He said in part (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "Well, we've created an entity. I mean, we've wanted the alien to enter into our lives for the longest time. We've been begging for it. We've been entertaining ourselves with the science-fiction scenario, and now we've achieved it. Now we have achieved what we've been begging for. We've been entertaining ourselves.

"I'm not a Luddite and I'm not anti-A.I.," he explained. "But the problem, just like zombies in [the American post-apocalyptic horror drama television series] 'The Walking Dead', the problem is what humans do. The zombies never change. The problem is who we are and how we weaponize it. The fact that people are having A.I.-induced psychosis, because part of the thing is people are jumping to the A.I. to fulfill things because we've become so acrimonious and contemptuous of each other in relationships. So now people are forming relationships with their telephone. The thing of 'Her' [the 2013 science-fiction romantic comedy drama chronicling the life of a man who develops a relationship with an intelligent computer operating system that has a female voice and personality], that is happening with a much less advanced version of the thing in the movie. This is an actual thing that is going on. And the anthropomorphism that's already in effect is not going to be less complicated. Now the imaginary friend is real, and children are gonna have companions that they tell their secrets to."

After Corgan suggested that by creating artificial general intelligence (AGI) — the hypothetical intelligence of a machine that possesses the ability to understand or learn any intellectual task that a human being can — humanity may very well find itself staring down an apocalypse brought forth by godlike machines, Reid said: "Well, I'm surprised that there hasn't been, up to this point, a fatwa or religious edicts aimed at A.I. When they're talking about super intelligence, what else are they talking about? What else are we talking about? If we're talking about super intelligence, what else is God but a super intelligence? When you're on your knees praying to the God of the Bible, or God of the Torah or the Bhagavad Gita or the Quran, that dialogue is happening. Now we've created, or we're in the process of creating, an entity that will answer you, that will speak to you, that could quote any of the great sage books and make it personal for you and give you your blessing customized for you."

Reid's new solo album "Hoodoo Telemetry", was released in October via Artone / The Players Club Records.

LIVING COLOUR disbanded in 1995 but reunited in 2000. (Original bassist Muzz Skillings left the group in 1992 and was replaced by Doug Wimbish.)

LIVING COLOUR's latest album, "Shade", was released in September 2017 via Megaforce Records.