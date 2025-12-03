SCOTT WEILAND: Previously Unreleased Song 'If I Could Fly' Arrives On 10th Anniversary Of Singer's Passing

To honor ten years since Scott Weiland's passing, "If I Could Fly", a previously unreleased track written in 2000 after the birth of his son, is out today on all digital streaming platforms via Primary Wave/Virgin.

This is the first unheard song from Scott's archive since he left us. It is personal, raw and a reminder of the heart that ran through all his work.

Scott's legacy spans STONE TEMPLE PILOTS, VELVET REVOLVER, a stack of awards, and more than 50 million albums sold. But it's songs like this that show why people stayed connected to him for decades.

"If I Could Fly" bridges two generations of listeners and gives back a piece of Scott that's been held close for 25 years.

Weiland was found dead on his tour bus in at the age of 48 from a toxic mix of drugs and alcohol. The vocalist was also dealing with self-medication, estrangement from his children, financial difficulties and a steadily increasing drinking problem. The singer was on tour with THE WILDABOUTS in Minnesota when he was found unresponsive on the group's tour bus shortly before 9:00 p.m. on December 3, 2015. They had been scheduled to perform that night at the Medina Entertainment Center in Medina, Minnesota. However, that concert was canceled more than a week earlier because of slow ticket sales, according to StarTribune.com. The group was set to perform in Rochester the following night (December 4) at the Wicked Moose.

A January 2016 report from Billboard revealed that Scott was dealing with hepatitis C, mental illness and the knowledge that both his parents had cancer in the final months of his life.

In addition to STONE TEMPLE PILOTS, Scott fronted VELVET REVOLVER from 2004 through 2008. He rejoined STP in 2008 after a six-year hiatus, but was dismissed from the group in 2013 due to his erratic behavior.

With VELVET REVOLVER, Weiland released two albums, 2004's "Contraband" and 2007's "Libertad".

Weiland's latest album and first with THE WILDABOUTS, "Blaster", was released in March 2015.

Scott's solo albums included 1998's "12 Bar Blues", 2008's "'Happy' In Galoshes", a 2011 collection of Christmas songs called "The Most Wonderful Time Of The Year", and the aforementioned "Blaster", which is his final released work.