LOLLAPALOOZA To Make History As First Major U.S. Festival To Power Main Stage Solely On Hybrid Battery System

Lollapalooza is excited to announce that this year's Main Stage, sponsored by T-Mobile, will be powered solely and completely on a hybrid battery system, including all audio, lighting, video and stage production. In partnership with Live Nation's sustainability initiative Green Nation, T-Mobile and CES Power, Lollapalooza will make history as the first major U.S. festival to achieve this, furthering its commitment to its ever-expanding sustainability efforts. The hybrid powered stage will deploy over 1.5 MWh of battery storage capacity, minimizing the run time of biodiesel generators providing significant fuel and emissions savings.

"We have set a goal to build a more sustainable future for music festivals, which requires taking bold steps to find solutions that can reinvent how we operate and in turn, build industry trust in new technology so that major live events can see a path towards becoming more energy efficient," said Jake Perry, director of operations and sustainability at C3 Presents. "Lollapalooza is a leader in sustainable solutions, and we are proud to have aligned ourselves with partners that have the same passion and experience to execute this mission."

"Solutions like the ones Lollapalooza are pioneering not only contribute toward our global Green Nation goal of cutting our emissions in half by 2030, but they provide local benefits as well through reduced noise and air pollution which creates a better experience overall for the artists, fans and crew," said Lucy August-Perna, head of global sustainability at Live Nation. "We look forward to sharing the results and learnings from Lollapalooza with our network of over 200+ festivals around the world who are committed to raising the bar for more sustainable live events."

Lollapalooza 2024 will also feature an activation from conservation organization Re:wild, who became an official global Lollapalooza partner earlier this year. The organization, which was founded by a group of renowned conservation scientists together with Leonardo DiCaprio, will speak directly with music fans to educate them on ways to rewild their daily lives and communities. Re:wild encourages plant-based diets as animal agriculture is the biggest driver of biodiversity loss and ecosystem destruction. Simply put, they believe choosing more plant-based foods is the best thing an individual can do for the planet. While Lolla's food hub Chow Town has always featured a selection of plant-based food options, the festival has expanded this offering by developing Plant Base, a stand-alone food court that will feature multiple vendors serving entirely plant-based food options.

To learn more about Re:wild and its partnership with Lollapalooza, please visit lolla.rewild.org.

As an Illinois Sustainability Award recipient, Lollapalooza is committed to sustainable festival practices in the field, behind the scenes and through the preservation of the ever-beautiful Grant Park. This commitment is integrated into every area of the park, from recycling and composting to eco-friendly service items at Chow Town, as well as Hydration Stations that provide patrons free, filtered water, and the TURN reusable cup system which collectively help avoid millions of single-use plastic cups and bottles. Additionally, Lollapalooza uses biodiesel for all generators and equipment and funds renewable energy projects through carbon offset purchases.

Lollapalooza 2024 kicks off at Grant Park this Thursday featuring SZA, Tyler, The Creator, BLINK-182, THE KILLERS, FUTURE X METRO BOOMIN, Hozier, STRAY KIDS, Melanie Martinez and Skrillex and many more in the heart of downtown Chicago. Limited tickets are available at www.lollapalooza.com.

Launched by founder Perry Farrell in 1991 as a touring festival, Lollapalooza remains an innovator in festival culture over 30 years later. Lollapalooza was the first festival to bring together artists from a wide range of musical genres on one bill, it was also the first to travel, the first to expand to multiple days, the first to introduce a second stage, the first to blend art and activism, the first to offset its carbon emissions, the first to put electronic music artists on the main stage, the first to create family friendly programming, the first to make its home in an urban city center and the first to expand internationally.

Lollapalooza has grown into an annual world-class festival in Chicago (2005),as well as in culturally rich countries including Chile, Argentina, Brazil, Germany, France, Sweden and India. Lollapalooza is one of the premiere music destinations for music fans in the United States and abroad. The Chicago edition features more than 170 bands on eight stages during four full days of music.

In 2023, Lollapalooza contributed $434 million to the Chicago economy and supported the equivalent of 3,197 full-time jobs. Additionally, the festival generated $6.8 million in amusement tax revenue for the Chicago economy the same year.