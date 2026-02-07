London-Based Singer-Songwriter A.A. WILLIAMS Unveils Haunting New Single 'Wolves'

London-based singer-songwriter A.A. Williams returns with "Wolves", a mesmerizing new single that delves into the liminal space where consciousness and subconsciousness intertwine. The track marks another powerful addition to her evocative body of work, showcasing her ability to transform abstract emotional landscapes into visceral sonic experiences.

"Wolves" is a meditation on emotional echo, on searching without resolution, and on how even the faintest memories can leave a permanent mark on the psyche. The song captures the sensation of moving through a haze, where meaning feels close but never fully defined, and where longing exists without a clear object. It speaks to the human tendency to chase feelings, moments, or versions of ourselves that exist just beyond reach.

"'Wolves' describes the blurred lines between dreams and reality," says A.A. Williams. "Ideas and emotions bleed across the boundary, their imprint faint but profound, a softly etched signature on your psyche. Hazy memories begin to fade, you force your feet to touch the ground, yearning for things that were never yours, hopelessly, endlessly searching for the unattainable."

"Wolves" lands as A.A. Williams continues her track across Europe. Both "Wolves" and the previously released single "Just A Shadow" will be available as a tour exclusive vinyl during this run.

Having made her debut live appearance at the prestigious Roadburn Festival in the Netherlands off the back of a self-titled EP, A.A. Williams has since toured across the globe with the likes of CULT OF LUNA, EXPLOSIONS IN THE SKY, RUSSIAN CIRCLES, SLEEP TOKEN and THE SISTERS OF MERCY, as well as establishing herself as a headline artist — including a show at the iconic Queen Elizabeth Hall inside London's Southbank Centre.

Standout festival appearances have dovetailed with two album releases — 2020's "Forever Blue" and 2022's "As The Moon Rests", which both received widespread critical acclaim and put A.A. Williams firmly in the slipstream of the wave of female vocalists taking textured, epic and folk-rooted heavy music into new and progressive directions. A BBC session at the legendary Maida Vale Studios only bolstered Williams's credentials.

Not one to rest on her laurels, she has also released a selection of "companion pieces" — a collaborative single with Japanese post-rock titans MONO ("Exit In Darkness"); a solo covers collection recorded during 2020's pandemic lockdown — "Songs From Isolation" — that garnered praise from THE CURE's Robert Smith and SMASHING PUMPKINS' Billy Corgan for her unique take on their original songs; and perhaps most impressively, 2021's "arco" saw the multi-instrumentalist completely rework her debut EP from rock instrumentation to a string ensemble, utilizing her classical training and arrangement skills to stunning effect.

Regarding which genre of music she should be categorized into, A.A. Williams told Kerrang! magazine in a 2022 interview: "Someone called it 'classical sludge' the other day. I don't know how I feel about that, but I don't hate it. I never focus on what music I'm making. I just make it. It's never about where it sits in your vinyl collection. It's about whether I like each song, and enjoy playing it live. I guess I'm too quiet for the heavy crowd and too loud for everyone else."

Photo credit: Jake Owens