DONNIE VIE Signs With STEVEN VAN ZANDT's WICKED COOL RECORDS, Shares 'Plain Jane' Single

Legendary rock/power-pop artist Donnie Vie has released the single "Plain Jane" on limited-edition seven-inch vinyl and across all major digital platforms via Wicked Cool Records, the label founded in 2005 by "Little Steven" Van Zandt. The release is backed with the B-side "Instant Karma" (a John Lennon cover),offering fans a double shot of Vie's signature melodic grit and timeless songwriting.

"Plain Jane" showcases Donnie Vie at his finest — hook-driven, emotionally charged, and packed with the unmistakable vocal character that has made him one of rock's most distinctive melodic voices. Paired with the energetic and attitude-filled "Instant Karma", the release captures both sides of Vie's musical personality: heartfelt pop craftsmanship and raw rock 'n' roll edge.

"Plain Jane" originally appeared on Vie's latest solo album, "Beautiful Things", which came out in June 2019 via Deko Music.

Earlier this week, Donnie shared the following message via social media: "Hello brothers and sisters, I'm Donnie Vie, and I'd like to spread the word about my signing with Wicked Cool Records, who will be releasing my best and latest record, 'Beautiful Things'. The first single, 'Plain Jane', will be premiering on Little Steven's Underground Garage [a 24/7 rock and roll radio station on SiriusXM], on February 6. You can also get the vinyl 45 single 'Plain Jane' / 'Instant Karma', along with other items at: Donnievie.com and donnievie.bandcamp.com. At last — a proper release for this awesome record."

Van Zandt, the creator of Underground Garage and Wicked Cool Records, added: "We are very excited to welcome Donnie Vie to the Wicked Cool Records family! Get his single 'Plain Jane' on Sunburst Yellow vinyl at https://donnievie.bandcamp.com/".

Donnie Vie is widely recognized as one of rock's most distinctive melodic voices. For more than four decades, he has built a reputation as a standout singer, songwriter, and multi-instrumentalist, delivering some of modern rock's most enduring power-pop moments.

As the founding vocalist and primary songwriter of ENUFF Z'NUFF, Vie helped define the band's signature blend of razor-sharp pop hooks and gritty rock attitude. He and ENUFF Z'NUFF were instant critics’ darlings, with a debut record that soared up the charts generating two long-playing MTV hits, "New Thing" and "Fly High Michelle". A "Top Pick" from Rolling Stone magazine, and inciting numerous TV and radio performances with repeat invitations from David Letterman and Howard Stern, the group released their "self-titled" and follow-up "Strength" on Atco Records, before being picked up by Clive Davis and signed to his Arista label for "Animals With Human Intelligence".

Following his time with ENUFF Z'NUFF, Donnie Vie's solo career further expanded his creative range. Albums including "Just Enough!", "The White Album", "Wrapped Around My Middle Finger" and "Beautiful Things" highlight his gift for emotionally rich, melody-forward songwriting. "Beautiful Things", in particular, is frequently cited as a career high point, praised for its warm production, deeply personal tone, and classic power-pop sensibility.

With "Plain Jane", Vie continues to prove that his songwriting instincts and unmistakable voice remain as vital and compelling as ever.

