Long-Running U.K. Metal Band ORANGE GOBLIN To Call It Quits After 2025 Tour Dates

U.K. metal stalwarts ORANGE GOBLIN have announced their decision to split.

The long-running London-based outfit will play all of its scheduled 2025 dates before closing the book on a three-decade-long career.

ORANGE GOBLIN explained the decision to call it quits in a social media post earlier today (Wednesday, January 22). They wrote: "As ORANGE GOBLIN enters its 30th year of existence, we have made the collective decision that 2025 will be our last. Maybe not forever and who knows what could be possible further down the line.

"It's been a wild 30 years and we have had some incredible experiences and are left with magical memories. For that we are all truly grateful.

"We started the band with no real preconception of what it eventually became, we started as bored teenagers with a mutual love of Heavy Metal, Classic Rock and Punk Rock. We feel very fortunate that we have been able to travel all over the world, numerous times, and have made a network of friends all around the globe. We are proud of everything we have accomplished together, we've always maintained a DIY ethic and done things our own way and on our terms. We have never compromised to fit into any specific scene and we feel we leave a very strong legacy of 10 studio albums, each one a milestone that marks exactly where we were at each point of our journey. Of this, we are fiercely proud.

"It's not been an easy decision for any of us, we have all given 30 years of our lives to this incredible band, but we feel that now is the right time for us to focus our attention on our families and other interests outside the band. We will of course be honouring all the shows and festivals we currently have planned for 2025, as well as a few other things that we have in the pipeline, but these could be your last chance to catch ORANGE GOBLIN live!

"We would like to express our gratitude to every single person that has made this possible for us, there are far too many to name personally, but especially to our wives and children that have supported us no matter what, our former band mates, Martyn and Pete, the current and former road crew that have kept the show on the road for so long, despite us never making things easy for them. But last and by no means least, we thank you, the ORANGE GOBLIN fans that have been the bedrock of everything for us. Nothing we have done would've been possible without the fans that have bought the albums, the merchandise, the show tickets and ALWAYS showed us and made us feel just how appreciated we are. We thank you all from the bottom of our hearts."

For the last 30 years, ORANGE GOBLIN has tirelessly flown the flag for all out heavy metal and maximum rock 'n' roll. Driven by passion, persistence and heartfelt love for metal's dark magic, ORANGE GOBLIN has always been a vital force and a risk-free bet. But while some may be content to trade on past glories, ORANGE GOBLIN viewed heavy metal as a lifelong pursuit. In 2024, they released their tenth studio album, "Science, Not Fiction".

Photo by Tina Korhonen