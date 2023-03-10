  • facebook
Longtime ARTILLERY Drummer JOSUA MADSEN Dies After Being Hit By Bus

March 10, 2023

Longtime ARTILLERY drummer Josua Madsen, who played on the band's last four albums, has died at the age of 45.

According to SN.dk, Madsen passed away after being hit by a bus on a dark country road between Copenhagen and Roskilde, Denmark.

Josua, who had recently exited ARTILLERY, had rehearsed with his new band on Wednesday night (March 8) and was walking from Høje Taastrup Station and home to Vridsløsemagle, where he and his family live, when was hit by a moving bus at around 9:47 p.m.

There were reportedly no street lights on Snubbekorsvej, which is a country road where the speed limit is 80 kilometers per hour. Since there is no sidewalk either, any pedestrians must walk on a ditch edge along the road.

ARTILLERY commented on the news via the band's Facebook page, writing: "Dear friends, fans, and family. Today we awoke to the tragic news of the passing of our dear friend and bandmate Josua.

"Dear Josua. For the last ten years, you have been a part of our extended family. We have played, fought, laughed, and cried together and looked to the future alongside appreciating our now. You had a kind spirit and a big heart.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with your son and family. We wish you peace and joy on your journey. Take care friend, and rock on, wherever you are."

Josua was a single father to his teenage son Alexander.

"He was a fantastic single father to his son. They loved each other and were inseparable," said Josua's mother Joan Junggren. "It is a huge loss for his son Alexander, and us as immediate family."

