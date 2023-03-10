KILLING JOKE Releases Brand New Single, 'Full Spectrum Dominance'

KILLING JOKE has released a brand new single, "Full Spectrum Dominance", via Spinefarm to celebrate the band's sold-out headline show at London's Royal Albert Hall on March 12. The epic track was mixed by Tom Dalgety (GHOST, PIXIES, ROYAL BLOOD) and is accompanied by a remix from Youth and artwork by longtime designer Mike Coles.

Under the banner "Killing Joke - Follow The Leaders", KILLING JOKE will perform its first two albums in their entirety at the Royal Albert Hall — 1980's self-titled debut LP followed by their second full-length, "What's This For…!"

This special event was preceded by four intimate warm-up shows, including an appearance at London's legendary 100 Club.

KILLING JOKE is very much music as ritual — raw, uncompromising and precisely targeted lyrically, and "Full Spectrum Dominance" shows that Jaz Coleman, Geordie Walker, Youth and Paul Ferguson, the original KILLING JOKE personnel, are currently delivering the best and most relevant material of their career, with no mellowing or softening of the edges getting in the way.

KILLING JOKE emerged in the post-punk early 1980s, their eponymous debut album exhibiting funky heavy rock influences before electronic and synth-pop styles also filtered through their music. They would, in turn, influence later generations including METALLICA, NIRVANA and SOUNDGARDEN. "Love Like Blood" would give KILLING JOKE their greatest commercial success, a hit across Europe, peaking at No. 16 in the U.K. singles chart in 1985.

Coleman (vocals, keyboards) and Walker (guitar) have been ever-constant members of the lineup and have been reunited with fellow founding members Ferguson (drums) and Youth (bass) since 2008.