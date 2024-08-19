  • facebook
Longtime DIMMU BORGIR Guitarist GALDER Announces His Departure From The Band

August 19, 2024

Longtime DIMMU BORGIR guitarist Galder (real name Thomas Rune Andersen) has announced his departure from the band.

On Sunday (August 18),Galder took to his social media to write: "..Announcement.. Yesterday I played my last show with DIMMU BORGIR.

"After almost 25 years of making music and playing with DIMMU BORGIR I have decided to leave the band.

"I have been thinking about this for years and as many of you have been pointing out — it's time for OLD MAN'S CHILD to get on stage again and finalizing the new album.

"I wish the best for the other members of the band moving
forward."

The now-47-year-old Galder played his final concert with DIMMU BORGIR on Saturday (August 17) as the headliner of the main stage at Dynamo Metal Fest in Eindhoven, The Netherlands.

Galder is a founding member of the melodic black metal band OLD MAN'S CHILD, with whom he has released one EP and seven studio albums between 1994 and 2009.

In a 2010 interview with Guitar Messenger, Galder stated about balancing DIMMU BORGIR and OLD MAN'S CHILD: "It's not really that abnormal to have different bands when you play in the black metal scene. Most of the musicians, they play in like three or four different bands. DIMMU is one of the biggest bands in the black metal scene, so we tour a lot, but with OLD MAN'S CHILD I don't tour so much. If I was out on the road with a band for four or five months, I wouldn't be able to do it. But since we don't tour that much, I am able to do the two bands. It's been working really good — no problems so far. It's been very smooth."

Asked if he stepped back from OLD MAN'S CHILD because DIMMU BORGIR had taken up so much of his time, Galder responded: "No, that's not really the reason. I feel like the two bands are pretty equal — so why play in two equal bands or release two similar albums? I like to focus on DIMMU BORGIR right now and do my best there. Then when I have the time, I might record another album [with OLD MAN'S CHILD]. We'll see."

