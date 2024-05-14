Longtime EVERGREY Drummer JONAS EKDAHL Announces His Departure

Jonas Ekdahl, longtime drummer for Swedish metallers EVERGREY, has announced his departure from the band.

Earlier today, Jonas released the following message via EVERGREY's social media: "Over the last couple of years, my passion within music has gradually shifted from touring and playing live shows to the creative aspect of being in the studio: writing songs, recording, producing, and mixing. It has reached a point where I no longer find joy and excitement in touring, making it difficult to continue. It has felt like I was traveling away from something rather than toward something whenever we would go out to play. Instead, I want to dedicate my time, focus, and energy to writing, producing, and mixing. Therefore, I will no longer be performing gigs or tours as a drummer.

"It's important for me to clarify that the lack of passion for playing live is solely the reason for my decision. It wouldn't be fair to the band or to myself to continue doing something that doesn't excite me or bring me happiness. Equally important for me to mention is that I still hold just as much love for the guys in the band as before. They will always be like older brothers to me, having taken me under their wings since I was 17 years old. I have nothing but love and respect for them!

"It feels like I'm going out with a bang in the most positive sense. I'm so proud of what the five of us have accomplished together with 'Theories Of Emptiness'. The album truly feels special in so many ways and I hope that it will translate and resonate with you guys just as much as it does to me, and, I will still be involved in EVERGREY in terms of songwriting and production.

"With all this being said, we have an incredible drummer ready to take over for me in 2024, and I can't wait to hear and see him play! He's truly exceptional, and I'm sure you'll love him because behind the drums, he's a beast!

"Thank you, thank you for everything!"

Ekdahl was previously EVERGREY's drum tech and was quick to jump behind the kit when Patrick Carlsson decided to leave the band in 2003.

EVERGREY's fourteenth studio album, "Theories Of Emptiness", will arrive on June 7 via Napalm Records.

"Theories Of Emptiness" was produced by EVERGREY founder, singer and guitarist Tom S. Englund and Ekdahl, and was mixed by Adam "Nolly" Getgood (ex-PERIPHERY),who worked closely with the band from the start — bringing out the vividness of the album's overall sonic profile. Rounding out the album's production, mastering was helmed by Thomas "Plec" Johansson (SOILWORK, THE NIGHT FLIGHT ORCHESTRA, ONSLAUGHT, THE GEMS, ELEINE and many more).