LORDI Announces New Album 'Limited Deadition'December 12, 2024
Finnish hard rock monsters LORDI are set to release their highly anticipated 19th studio album, "Limited Deadition", on March 21, 2025 via Reigning Phoenix Music (RPM). The LP is spearheaded by the electrifying lead single, "Syntax Terror", a track that thrusts listeners into a game-like world with spacy melodies, thunderous riffs, and irresistibly catchy hooks.
LORDI leader Mr. Lordi comments: "The writing of this song started out with its main keyboard riff. I played around with those mono sounds, trying to come up with something with a very '80s-action-movie-opening-score feel. 'Syntax Terror' actually almost became the album title, but then it was discovered that other people have had the same idea way before I did. On the verses I was thinking of JUDAS PRIEST, on the chorus of MANOWAR and — as icing on the cake — Udo Dirkschneider-type of screams to belch out the title. Don't ask what the lyrics are about. 'Syntax Terror' is a very '80s-heavy-metal-style song, painting abstract pictures with every line!"
Already generating excitement among fans, the single promises to be a highlight in LORDI's monstrous catalog.
Known for their theatrical style and unique blend of 1980s-inspired rock and heavy metal, LORDI's latest creation is a nostalgic celebration of retro '80s toys, infused with a fresh and powerful energy. Building on the success of their 2023 album "Screem Writers Guild", "Limited Deadition" ventures into heavier riffs and faster tempos, creating a soundscape that is both familiar and invigorating.
Recorded at IluSound Studio and Finnvox Studios in Helsinki, "Limited Deadition" was produced by Mr. Lordi, mixed by Ilkka Herkman and mastered by Pauli Saastamoinen. As always, Mr. Lordi took charge of the album's striking artwork and layout, channeling his passion for '80s memorabilia into every detail.
"It's some kind of sibling album to its predecessor," Mr. Lordi explains. "We're still walking the path of AOR-inspired music, but this time, with a more metal touch in terms of riffs and tempo. We've always written what felt right and natural, and this album is no exception."
The thematic heart of "Limited Deadition" lies in Mr. Lordi's lifelong obsession with collecting, inspired by the action figures and toys of his childhood.
"The album topic of '80s toys is actually just a loose theme, but it's been accompanying me since I was little," he says. "I've always been a collector of various stuff, and I'm even some kind of a hoarder. I can't even remember which my first own toy was, but my obsession basically started with 'Muppet Show' dolls, followed by 'Star Wars' and 'E.T.' figures, with the latter actually being my favorite movie of all time."
The album opens with "SCG XIX The Hexecutioners", setting the stage for an exciting blend of cinematic and melodic heavy rock. Tracks like "Legends Are Made Of Clichés" and "Skelephant In The Room" highlight LORDI's knack for creating larger-than-life anthems. Meanwhile, the poignant ballad "Collectable" reflects on the fleeting value of physical objects in a digital world, while the title track, "Limited Deadition", makes a bold statement celebrating collectors and their passion.
"Limited Deadition" track listing:
01. SCG XIX The Hexecutioners
02. Legends Are Made Of Clichés
03. Syntax Terror
04. Skelephant In The Room
05. SCGTV Saturday Night Main Event
06. Killharmonic Orchestra
07. Collectable
08. SCGTV Monstersquad Action Figures
09. Fangoria
10. Hellizabeth
11. SCGTV The Hexecutioners Seasion
12. Retropolis
13. Frighteousness
14. SCGTV Crazee Ralph Promo
15. Limited Deadition
16. You Might Be Deceased
To support the release, LORDI will embark on a global "Limited Deadition" tour, beginning in Finland and expanding internationally. Fans can expect a monstrous spectacle, complete with new tricks and surprises.
"Limited Deadition" will be available on all major streaming platforms and in physical formats on March 21, 2025. Pre-orders for the album and tour tickets are now live. With the explosive single "Syntax Terror" already setting the tone, fans can prepare for an unforgettable addition to the LORDIverse.
LORDI 2025 tour dates:
March 21 - FI Tampere - Tavara-asema
March 22 - FI Helsinki - Tavastia-klubi
March 25 - PL Warsaw - Progresja
March 26 - PL Gdansk - B90
March 28 - NL Amstelveen - P60
March 29 - NL Drachten - Poppoadium Iduna
March 30 - NL Sittard - Poppodium Volt
April 02 - UK Wolverhampton - Wulfrun Hall
April 03 - UK Newcastle - NX
April 05 - UK Manchester - Academy 2
April 06 - UK Glasgow - Galvanizers SWG3
April 08 - UK London - Islington Assembly Hall
April 09 - UK Bristol - SWX
April 11 - FR Savigny-le-Temple - L'Empreinte
April 12 - FR Saint-Lô - Le Normandy
April 13 - BE Sint-Niklaas - De Casino
April 15 - FR Lyon (Villeurbanne) - La Rayonne
April 16 - FR Strasbourg (Ostwald) - Le Point d'Eau
April 17 - FR Montbéliard - L'Axone
August 02 - CZ Ostrava - Ostrava v plamenech
Photo credit: Marek Sabogal
