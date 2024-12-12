LORDI Announces New Album 'Limited Deadition'

Finnish hard rock monsters LORDI are set to release their highly anticipated 19th studio album, "Limited Deadition", on March 21, 2025 via Reigning Phoenix Music (RPM). The LP is spearheaded by the electrifying lead single, "Syntax Terror", a track that thrusts listeners into a game-like world with spacy melodies, thunderous riffs, and irresistibly catchy hooks.

LORDI leader Mr. Lordi comments: "The writing of this song started out with its main keyboard riff. I played around with those mono sounds, trying to come up with something with a very '80s-action-movie-opening-score feel. 'Syntax Terror' actually almost became the album title, but then it was discovered that other people have had the same idea way before I did. On the verses I was thinking of JUDAS PRIEST, on the chorus of MANOWAR and — as icing on the cake — Udo Dirkschneider-type of screams to belch out the title. Don't ask what the lyrics are about. 'Syntax Terror' is a very '80s-heavy-metal-style song, painting abstract pictures with every line!"

Already generating excitement among fans, the single promises to be a highlight in LORDI's monstrous catalog.

Known for their theatrical style and unique blend of 1980s-inspired rock and heavy metal, LORDI's latest creation is a nostalgic celebration of retro '80s toys, infused with a fresh and powerful energy. Building on the success of their 2023 album "Screem Writers Guild", "Limited Deadition" ventures into heavier riffs and faster tempos, creating a soundscape that is both familiar and invigorating.

Recorded at IluSound Studio and Finnvox Studios in Helsinki, "Limited Deadition" was produced by Mr. Lordi, mixed by Ilkka Herkman and mastered by Pauli Saastamoinen. As always, Mr. Lordi took charge of the album's striking artwork and layout, channeling his passion for '80s memorabilia into every detail.

"It's some kind of sibling album to its predecessor," Mr. Lordi explains. "We're still walking the path of AOR-inspired music, but this time, with a more metal touch in terms of riffs and tempo. We've always written what felt right and natural, and this album is no exception."

The thematic heart of "Limited Deadition" lies in Mr. Lordi's lifelong obsession with collecting, inspired by the action figures and toys of his childhood.

"The album topic of '80s toys is actually just a loose theme, but it's been accompanying me since I was little," he says. "I've always been a collector of various stuff, and I'm even some kind of a hoarder. I can't even remember which my first own toy was, but my obsession basically started with 'Muppet Show' dolls, followed by 'Star Wars' and 'E.T.' figures, with the latter actually being my favorite movie of all time."

The album opens with "SCG XIX The Hexecutioners", setting the stage for an exciting blend of cinematic and melodic heavy rock. Tracks like "Legends Are Made Of Clichés" and "Skelephant In The Room" highlight LORDI's knack for creating larger-than-life anthems. Meanwhile, the poignant ballad "Collectable" reflects on the fleeting value of physical objects in a digital world, while the title track, "Limited Deadition", makes a bold statement celebrating collectors and their passion.

"Limited Deadition" track listing:

01. SCG XIX The Hexecutioners

02. Legends Are Made Of Clichés

03. Syntax Terror

04. Skelephant In The Room

05. SCGTV Saturday Night Main Event

06. Killharmonic Orchestra

07. Collectable

08. SCGTV Monstersquad Action Figures

09. Fangoria

10. Hellizabeth

11. SCGTV The Hexecutioners Seasion

12. Retropolis

13. Frighteousness

14. SCGTV Crazee Ralph Promo

15. Limited Deadition

16. You Might Be Deceased

To support the release, LORDI will embark on a global "Limited Deadition" tour, beginning in Finland and expanding internationally. Fans can expect a monstrous spectacle, complete with new tricks and surprises.

"Limited Deadition" will be available on all major streaming platforms and in physical formats on March 21, 2025. Pre-orders for the album and tour tickets are now live. With the explosive single "Syntax Terror" already setting the tone, fans can prepare for an unforgettable addition to the LORDIverse.

LORDI 2025 tour dates:

March 21 - FI Tampere - Tavara-asema

March 22 - FI Helsinki - Tavastia-klubi

March 25 - PL Warsaw - Progresja

March 26 - PL Gdansk - B90

March 28 - NL Amstelveen - P60

March 29 - NL Drachten - Poppoadium Iduna

March 30 - NL Sittard - Poppodium Volt

April 02 - UK Wolverhampton - Wulfrun Hall

April 03 - UK Newcastle - NX

April 05 - UK Manchester - Academy 2

April 06 - UK Glasgow - Galvanizers SWG3

April 08 - UK London - Islington Assembly Hall

April 09 - UK Bristol - SWX

April 11 - FR Savigny-le-Temple - L'Empreinte

April 12 - FR Saint-Lô - Le Normandy

April 13 - BE Sint-Niklaas - De Casino

April 15 - FR Lyon (Villeurbanne) - La Rayonne

April 16 - FR Strasbourg (Ostwald) - Le Point d'Eau

April 17 - FR Montbéliard - L'Axone

August 02 - CZ Ostrava - Ostrava v plamenech

Photo credit: Marek Sabogal