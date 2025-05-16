LORNA SHORE Announces New Album 'I Feel The Everblack Festering Within Me', North American Tour

LORNA SHORE is back in 2025 with new music and a new tour to lay its stake as one of the most impressive extreme metal acts to emerge in recent memory.

After a mysterious billboard appeared on the New Jersey Turnpike in the band's hometown, LORNA SHORE today confirms that the group's new album, "I Feel The Everblack Festering Within Me", is set for release on September 12 via Century Media Records. It's led by the blistering first single "Oblivion" debuting today. See the accompanying music video, directed by Dylan Hryciuk of Versa Films, below.

LORNA SHORE vocalist Will Ramos comments: "Writing this song felt like the culmination of all the things that we've done in the past, but brought to the next level; a more evolved version of what LORNA SHORE truly is. I imagined a post-apocalyptic world in the (hopefully distant) future. A world where we have sown the seeds of our own destruction. The idea that we wished for better, hoped we were doing something that would help save us in this dying world, only to end up accelerating its inevitable destruction. This brings up the question; what is right? Do we even know what we're doing? What have we done to try and actually change anything? Are we watering the earth or just feeding a constantly growing fire?"

With the release of their upcoming fifth album, the first in three years since 2022's "Pain Remains", LORNA SHORE's incredible journey continues. They've hit the viral Spotify charts, racked up hundreds of millions of streams, embarked on highly successful tours and in the process, galvanized a significant fanbase that hangs onto the band's quest for stylistic inversion. But by virtue of physical onslaught and wanting to divine truth from their music, LORNA SHORE have kept themselves fired up by torching the metal rulebook at every turn, practically demanding that other genres step up their game.

"I Feel The Everblack Festering Within Me" track list:

01. Prison Of Flesh

02. Oblivion

03. In Darkness

04. Unbreakable

05. Glenwood

06. Lionheart

07. Death Can Take Me

08. War Machine

09. A Nameless Hymn

10. Forevermore

LORNA SHORE will bring tracks from "I Feel The Everblack Festering Within Me" and other hits on the road beginning in September, joined by THE BLACK DAHLIA MURDER, SHADOW OF INTENT and PEELINGFLESH in a tour produced by Live Nation.

A special BLABBERMOUTH.NET presale will begin on Wednesday, May 21 at 10:00 a.m. local time and end on Thursday, May 22 at 10:00 p.m. local time. When prompted, type in the presale code "FESTERING" to access tickets before the general public. Check back here on Wednesday for ticketing links for individual shows. General on-sale will be Friday, May 23 at 10 a.m. local time.

LORNA SHORE fall 2025 tour with THE BLACK DAHLIA MURDER, SHADOW OF INTENT and PEELINGFLESH:

September 17 - Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE

September 18 - Louisville, KY @ Louder Than Life Festival*

September 20 - Worcester, MA @ New England Metal & Hardcore Festival*

September 21 - National Harbor, MD @ The Theater at MGM National Harbor

September 23 Greensboro, NC @ Special Events Center

September 24 - Nashville, TN @ The Pinnacle

September 26 - Cleveland, OH @ Jacobs Pavilion

September 27 - Detroit, MI @ Masonic Temple Theatre

September 28 - Chesterfield, MO @ The Factory

September 30 - Atlanta, GA @ Coca-Cola Roxy

October 1 - Tampa, FL @ Yuengling Center

October 3 - Houston, TX @ 713 Music Hall

October 4 - Irving, TX @ Toyota Music Factory

October 5 - Cedar Park, TX @ H-E-B Center Cedar Park

October 6 - Oklahoma City, OK @ The Criterion

October 9 - Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren

October 10 - Las Vegas, NV @ Pearl Concert Theater

October 12 - Riverside, CA @ Riverside Municipal Auditorium

October 13 - San Diego, CA @ SOMA

October 14 - Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium

October 15 - San Francisco, CA @ The Masonic

October 17 - Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre

October 18 - Vancouver, BC @ Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre

October 20 - Salt Lake City, UT @ The Union Event Center

October 21 - Denver, CO @ Fillmore Auditorium

October 23 - Chicago, IL @ The Salt Shed

October 24 - Maplewood, MN @ Myth Live

October 25 - Milwaukee, WI @ Eagles Ballroom

October 27 - Toronto, ON @ Great Canadian Casino Resort

October 28 - Laval, QC @ Place Bell

October 30 - New York, NY @ The Theater at Madison Square Garden

* Festival dates

LORNA SHORE recruited singer Will Ramos (MONUMENT OF A MEMORY, ex-A WAKE IN PROVIDENCE) in 2021 following the departure of the band's previous vocalist, CJ McCreery.

LORNA SHORE drummer Austin Archey told Cleveland Scene that he and his bandmates were aware of Ramos's skills because A WAKE IN PROVIDENCE had played some shows with LORNA SHORE.

"We just knew he was this dude who looks super young," Archey said of Ramos. "But when we lost our old vocalist, I reached out to him. I didn't know if he'd be interested. He was all in. Seven years into a career, it's hard to find someone with that dedication. He was very prepared. I think he prepared his whole life for this. His first long tour with us was a two-week stretch. He hadn't done anything like that. It was remarkable to see him step up from the ashes and become bigger than all of us."