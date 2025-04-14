LORNA SHORE, CANNIBAL CORPSE, THE BLACK DAHLIA MURDER, Others Confirmed For 2025 NEW ENGLAND METAL & HARDCORE FESTIVAL

New England Metal & Hardcore Festival returns on Saturday, September 20, 2025 at The Palladium Outdoors in Worcester, Massachusetts

Launched in 1999, New England Metal & Hardcore Festival became a cornerstone of the metal and hardcore scenes, hosting legends like MEGADETH, LAMB OF GOD, MESHUGGAH and more. After a triumphant return in 2023, the festival is set to once again bring the heat with a lineup that includes LORNA SHORE as the headliner, alongside CANNIBAL CORPSE, KUBLAI KHAN TX, THE BLACK DAHLIA MURDER and a rare, historic final performance from BURY YOUR DEAD featuring their classic lineup, including Matt Bruso, Mark Costello, Brendan "Slim" MacDonald and Aaron "Bubble" Patrick. Also on the bill are DRAIN, SANGUISUGABOGG, MUNICIPAL WASTE, MADBALL, FULL OF HELL and more.

"We've done this fest over a bunch of formats through the years — two days, three days, you name it," says New England Metal & Hardcore Festival co-founder Scott Lee. "This time, it's one day, but we didn't cut corners. This lineup is stacked from top to bottom. We're bringing you the best of the best. All gas, no brakes. Weeeeeee."

Lineup:

LORNA SHORE

ALL OUT WAR

BAYWAY

BIG ASS TRUCK

BURY YOUR DEAD (final show — classic lineup)

CANNIBAL CORPSE

CHAMBER

DESPISED ICON

DRAIN

FULL OF HELL

GATES TO HELL

GIDEON

GUILT TRIP

HARD TARGET

KUBLAI KHAN TX

MADBALL

MUNICIPAL WASTE

PEELINGFLESH

SANGUISUGABOGG

SHADOW OF INTENT

TEETH

THE BLACK DAHLIA MURDER

VARIALS

VOMIT FORTH

The first New England Metal & Hardcore Festival was held in 1999 and ran across three days with performances by MANOWAR, MORBID ANGEL, CAVE IN and an actual wedding ceremony conducted during the set by GWAR.

In a 2008 interview with Telegram & Gazette, Lee said that the festival "isn't just about the bands. It's the whole aura of the event. It's the Palladium. It's this street. It's the sausage vendor. You take [New England Metal & Hardcore Festival] out of the Palladium, you ruin [New England Metal & Hardcore Festival]."

Lee went on to say that his event has treated fans and bands alike with a level of intelligence and respect one is more apt to find at the finer jazz and folk festivals.

"[MTV show] 'Beavis And Butt-Head' [about two cartoon teenagers famous for their nasally laughs and love of heavy metal] did more to hurt the credibility of heavy music," he said. "They made it more of a joke. But the truth is you see all kinds of people into metal. There are doctors and lawyers who love extreme music. Those people come here because it is a friendly atmosphere."