LORRAINE LEWIS Defends Her Decision To Join OnlyFans: 'I Just Think It's A Cool Platform'

In a new interview with The Chuck Shute Podcast, former VIXEN and current FEMME FATALE frontwoman Lorraine Lewis stood by her decision to join OnlyFans. The 66-year-old current senior casting producer at the production company Renegade 83 said she joined the subscription-only site last fall after being interested in diversifying into various digital platforms, highlighting the fluidity and evolving nature of online content creation.

"I am stoked about the OnlyFans," she said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET). "The response has been amazing.

"I have wanted to join OnlyFans for a very, very long time," Lorraine admitted. "I just think it's a cool platform. It can be whatever you want it to be. I think a lot of people think it's really just porn. It's not. It doesn't have to be. But it's sexy, I'll tell you that. Like, I'm hella sexy.

"The honest truth of this is I started it back in October, and I just kind of wanted to figure out the platform for myself," Lewis revealed. "So I was only inviting certain people from my Instagram that I felt safe with, or that they would keep the secret. And they did. I mean, they did. And so I had it up to about 20 subscribers… And then I knew that I wanted to announce it, because I just didn't want it to come from somebody else, like, oh, somebody found out and then they go to Blabbermouth or they go to you, you know what I mean? I wanted to be in control of my announcement. So I hired Mitch Schneider Organization. Mitch and I go way back to back in the day. He was my publicist when I was signed to Frontline Management and MCA. And I contacted him and I told him what was going on with my music and this and that and OnlyFans. And I said, 'I want to announce my OnlyFans.' And so he said, 'Great.' So we did a press release. It went everywhere. And so I am so proud of myself that I was the one to be able to announce it."

Lorraine went on to say that she currently has 560 subscribers who pay around $20 a month to view her content.

"It's been amazing," Lewis repeated. "And the cool thing about it — look, bottom line is my theme song for 35 years has been [FEMME FATALE's 1988 hit] 'Waiting For The Big One', for goodness's sake, so it just makes sense that a girl like me, a rock star like me, would take this to the next level. I've always been a rebel. I'm always full of surprises. And this is just another level of, like, doing what I wanna do and living life to the fullest.

"If I'm lucky, I've got 30 more years on the planet," Lorraine continued. "I can talk about this when I'm sipping tea when I'm 100. This is just another phase of my life. I'm owning it. I'm embracing it. I'm in control of whatever I wanna do, and I'm just having so much fun. I have so many fans that have come on and they're, like, 'I've had a crush on you since I was 15 years old and first saw your video.' I mean, it's a chance for people to have a one-on-one with me, get to know me on a more intimate one-on-one level, have fun with it. And, yeah, I'm just having fun."

Lewis added: "I saw something on Instagram with Cher recently, and I mentioned this in the press release, that she says, 'I wish I would have been badder.' She said, 'I was pretty bad,' meaning she was — I mean, she has quite a repertoire of suitors that she's been with. And she just looked at that camera. She said, 'I was pretty bad.' She said, 'I wish I would have been badder.' And I was, like, hells yes. So it's my 'bad' period. [Laughs]"

FEMME FATALE's 1988 self-titled MCA album produced two big rock singles and MTV videos, "Waiting For The Big One" and "Falling In And Out of Love".

Coming off a nearly six-year run as the lead vocalist of VIXEN, whom she was invited to join in 2019, Lewis is now doubling down on her legacy with a new FEMME FATALE lineup. Notably, Lorraine has also been recording with Lou Gramm, the original FOREIGNER lead singer and Rock And Roll Hall Of Famer. They have recorded an interpretation of David Bowie's "Heroes" for release this June (exact date to be announced).

Lewis was fired from VIXEN last May and was replaced by Rosa Laricchiuta.

In January 2019, VIXEN recruited Lewis as its new lead singer following the departure of Janet Gardner.

Lewis had already performed with VIXEN in March 2018 in Durant, Oklahoma while Gardner was recovering from surgery.

Photo credit: Ute Ville Photography @utevillephotography (courtesy of Schneider Rondan Organization)