LORRAINE LEWIS On New FEMME FATALE Single 'Living Like There's No Tomorrow': It 'Explains And Expresses How I Feel'

In a new interview with Clint Switzer of the On The Road To Rock podcast, FEMME FATALE frontwoman Lorraine Lewis spoke about the band's recently released comeback single, "Living Like There's No Tomorrow".

Available on via Cleopatra Records, "Living Like There's No Tomorrow" was written by Lewis and TRIXTER guitarist/vocalist Steve Brown, who also produced the song at his Mojo Vegas 6160 studio in New Jersey. The track was engineered by Brown and Scott Gutierezz and was mixed by Bruno Ravel.

The official Vicente Cordero-directed music video for "Living Like There's No Tomorrow" can be seen below.

Regarding the overall vibe of FEMME FATALE's new single, Lorraine said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "This song just amplifies and explains and expresses where I'm at, what I'm doing, how I feel. And I want it to be contagious, because it's a feel-good summer song. And I wanted to come out with something banging."

She continued: "I'm so excited to be working with Steve Brown. He's amazing. And it just feels good. It just feels like you need to be driving with the top down and all of that and meeting your friends and Bartles & Jaymes, whatever it is people drink. I don't know if those are even around anymore, but it's a party song and it's a feel-good song. And the video does amplify and express how I'm feeling. Jumping out of the plane, it just had to happen. I've wanted to do that for a long time. And, yeah, I was happy as hell to do that. Yeah, it was amazing. I'll do it again. I'll definitely do it again… I think everybody should do it. It was so exhilarating. I was completely buzzing."

Lewis added: "I'm just gonna say it — I don't do blow, I don't do cocaine. However, back in the day, in college, definitely did, and that's what it felt like. I felt like I was buzzing, like my whole body was electricity for about an hour and a half after I was done. It was so great. And I almost forgot that I did it because you do it and you're just on such a high, and then, you go on to the next thing. And I kind of forgot until they did that trailer — Cleopatra cut that trailer for the video and I was like, 'Oh, damn, I did that. That's me.' [Laughs]"

Asked if she knew right away after getting fired from VIXEN in early 2024 that she was going to resurrect FEMME FATALE, Lorraine said: "[It was] two-sided. It was a jolt, for sure, and it was, like, I was wobbly for a minute. 'What just happened? Let me hold on to this wall.' And so I did that for a minute. and then in regular 'me' fashion, it's, like, 'Okay. Let's go.' That's what I do. Roadblock, let's go this way. Tree falling down, let's go this way. Fire in the road, let's go this way. And that's just always how I've lived my life.

"When I came onto the planet, when I'm leaving, I'm here to have a good time and I'm here to just live my life to the fullest with my foot on the gas and keep on going," she explained. "And so I was so elated that Steve Brown called me. Steve Brown called me about a year ago. He just said, 'Let's make a record.' And, Steve, you know that you own my heart with that, because a lot of people were reaching out and this and that and 'let's do this'. And I was just not quite sure what to do. But when he called and said, 'Let's make a record,' and he was so confident and just knew what he wanted to do with me, and then he sent the song — he sent me the chorus of this song — and it was a no-brainer. I mean, it's a hook and a half. And then the rest of it really wrote itself. And it really was about a lot of the things I was going through and also that I think other people have gone through. And you just have to remind yourself of who the F you are. The lyric of 'I know how you feel 'cause I've already been there.' Look, I'm getting emotional. [Laughs] But I know what it feels like. I know what it feels like. I know what it's been like. I know what it's like to get people pulled away from you. I've been married a bunch of times, and like I know what that's like. I know what it feels like, and I can be empathetic with people. And that's what that lyric is. It's, like, I do know how you feel, and I'm right here with you. And you know the lyric of 'you can count on me to get you straight in the middle of your nightmare. You can count on me to get you right 'cause I've already been there.'"

On the topic of the musicians who will join her when it's time for FEMME FATALE to hit the road, Lewis said: "My perfect FEMME FATALE band to tour with is Sean McNabb on bass, Matt Starr on drums, [guitarist] Joel Hoekstra, who has agreed to be in the band, although he has told me, Cher takes number one spot and now he's got this thing going on with WHITESNAKE and he's busy. And he does his Christmas deal [with TRANS-SIBERIAN ORCHESTRA]. So he is really busy and he is really sought after. He has played on one track. It is not this one, but he has played on one track, and he's playing on another. And I'm really stoked about that. So, look, I'll get them when I get them. When the touring starts and the stars line up, I'll get them when I get them. But I will need to have different players at different times. When I go overseas, I'll probably use a local band. Steve Brown will come along whenever he can. But it's not like back in the day when you had a band and you are one for all, all for one, and you lived in a band house. I mean, those days are long gone. So I'm just thrilled that I have the music, I have the record deal with Cleopatra. I'm not going anywhere. I can't wait to get back out on tour."

FEMME FATALE released a self-titled MCA album in 1988 which produced two big rock singles and MTV videos: "Waiting For The Big One" and "Falling In And Out of Love".

The 66-year-old Lewis reactivated FEMME FATALE after a nearly six-year run as the lead vocalist of VIXEN, whom she was invited to join in 2019. Lorraine has also been recording with Lou Gramm, the original FOREIGNER lead singer and Rock And Roll Hall Of Famer. They have recorded an interpretation of David Bowie's "Heroes" for release later this year.

Lewis was fired from VIXEN in May 2024 and was replaced by Rosa Laricchiuta.

In January 2019, VIXEN recruited Lewis as its new lead singer following the departure of Janet Gardner.

Lewis had already performed with VIXEN in March 2018 in Durant, Oklahoma while Gardner was recovering from surgery.

A collection of demos for what was supposed to be FEMME FATALE's second album, "One More For The Road", was released in 2016 via FnA Records. The demos were recorded back in 1989/1990 with the original bandmembers and had never seen the light of day until more than a quarter century later.

"One More For The Road" contained 14 tracks, including a version of Janis Joplin's "Piece Of My Heart".

FEMME FATALE released a live album in April 2024, "Demos + Live", that also included five demo tracks and a cover of AC/DC's "It's A Long Way To The Top".