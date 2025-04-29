New COLD Album To Arrive In 2026: 'I'm Writing Right Now', Says SCOOTER WARD

In a new interview with Radioactive MikeZ, host of the 96.7 KCAL-FM program "Wired In The Empire", Scooter Ward of alt-rock trailblazers COLD — who are currently celebrating the 20th anniversary of their second album, "13 Ways To Bleed On Stage", and 25th anniversary of their fourth LP, "A Different Kind Of Pain", on a spring 2025 U.S. tour — was asked about the possibility of a new album from him and his bandmates. The singer responded (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "Yes. Well, that's another reason why I wanted to do 'A Different Kind Of Pain' and '13 Ways To Bleed On Stage'. We're a few months away from the actual 'A Different Kind Of Pain' anniversary. So, I go, 'I know this anniversary thing with 'Year Of The Spider' was successful, the '13 Ways' thing is successful.' But I go, 'Why don't we just throw 'A Different Kind Of Pain' on there as well?' Take of all that at one point, so I don't have to go do another anniversary tour, because if I don't, then everybody's gonna be yelling at me about it: 'You're not gonna do [an anniversary tour for] 'A Different Kind Of Pain'?' I'm, like, 'Yes, we already did it.' And it was important for me to do that. So I think doing both those albums now gives us the levity to have time and just work on new music and put that out and move forward from those types of things."

Asked if that means COLD fans can expect to hear new music in 2026, Scooter replied: "Yes, a hundred percent. I'm writing right now, so I'm gonna say by next summer there will be a COLD album out."

At the turn of the century, COLD unveiled the seminal "13 Ways To Bleed On Stage", which went gold and yielded hits such as "Just Got Wicked", "No One" and "End Of The World". Their 2003 follow-up, "Year Of The Spider", marked their highest chart position, bowing at No. 3 on the Billboard 200, receiving a gold certification, and spawning the smash "Stupid Girl", accompanied by Rivers Cuomo of WEEZER. 2005's "A Different Kind Of Pain" illuminated melodic strides to the tune of 37,000-plus copies sold first-week and a Top 30 debut. Meanwhile, 2011's "Superfiction" continued this streak, crashing the Top 10 of the Top Rock Albums chart upon arrival and extending a growing legacy.

The past few years have been transcendent for COLD — peaking with the successful 2019 release of "The Things We Can't Stop", subsequent singles "Shine", "Without You", "The Devil We Know", "Run" and "Quiet Now" and a North American comeback tour boasting several sold-out shows.