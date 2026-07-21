Los Angeles Metal Veterans HERETIC To Release New Album 'Shape Of Things To Come' Via CANDLEPOWER RECORDS

Long-running Southern California metallers HERETIC will release a new album, "Shape Of Things To Come", on July 24 via Candlepower Records. The 12-song LP was produced by Steve Watson at Watson House Studios in Pasadena, California and sees HERETIC taking the band's songs to new levels, always in the pocket with pure intensity and grit.

Since HERETIC's inception in the 1980s, Brian Korban has remained steadfast with his blistering guitar hooks and grooves, continuing to lead the group's collaborations.

Brian says: "When I started writing the record, I knew I wanted to pay tribute to classic metal bands and early HERETIC records. I made a conscious effort to create songs with a wide spectrum of styles. You will hear thrash, slow songs that end fast, an acoustic ballad and medium-paced power riffs. I couldn't be more pleased with the results."

HERETIC first made its mark with the single "Impulse" on Metal Blade Records' "Metal Massacre VII", followed by the acclaimed albums "Torture Knows No Boundary" and "Breaking Point". After returning with "A Time Of Crisis" (2012) and "A Game You Cannot Win" (2017),the band's legacy was further celebrated in the 2023 documentary "Don't Turn Your Back - The Story Of Heretic".

HERETIC's current lineup consists of Brian Korban (guitar),Angelo Espino (bass),Stewart Fujinami (guitar),Julian Mendez (vocals) and Sean Scott McCormick (drums).

Watson says: "Tracking and producing HERETIC's 'Shape Of Things To Come' was an honor and a lot of fun.

"We wanted to capture the band's live power while giving these songs the production they deserve.

"As a HERETIC fan, I couldn't love these songs more. As a friend, I'm proud of each of them, and as producer, I hope this album connects with listeners the way it touched me.

"With 'Shape Of Things To Come', HERETIC takes a stand that they are, more than ever, a heavy metal band to be reckoned with."

Founded by hard rock veterans, Candlepower Records, a division of ElectraCast Media, is built by musicians for musicians. Label chief Diego Negrete, a Hollywood production veteran, is a three-time Primetime Emmy Certificate recipient with more than 40 years of television experience, including "American Idol", "The Voice" and "Dancing With The Stars". Production is overseen by Bill Metoyer, former VP of Metal Blade Records and legendary producer/engineer whose credits include SLAYER, D.R.I., FATES WARNING and DARK ANGEL.

HERETIC, formed in 1985 in Los Angeles, California, released an EP, "Torture Knows No Boundary" (1986),and a full-length, "Breaking Point" (1988),through Metal Blade Records before disbanding. The "Breaking Point" album was issued shortly before singer Mike Howe left the band to join METAL CHURCH. Later on, the founding member, songwriter and guitarist Brian Korban, together with bassist Dennis O'Hara, formed REVEREND, which featured the vocal talents of the late David Wayne (METAL CHURCH). In 2011 Brian Korban reformed HERETIC, recruiting Julian Mendez, the vocalist who sang on the band's first EP. Soon they were joined by several seasoned musicians, including bassist Angelo Espino (BITCH, REVEREND, HIRAX, ANGER AS ART, UNCLE SLAM).