LOU GRAMM Reflects On FOREIGNER's ROCK AND ROLL HALL OF FAME Induction: It 'Was Just Unbelievable'

In a new interview with 13WHAM ABC Rochester's "ARC Rochester", Lou Gramm spoke about what it was like for FOREIGNER to finally get inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame on October 19. Lou, keyboardist Al Greenwood and bassist Rick Wills were present to accept the award, while Mick Jones and Dennis Elliott sat out the ceremony. (Jones's daughter, Annabelle Dexter-Jones, was on hand to help accept the award.) Ian McDonald and Ed Gagliardi died in 2022 and 2014, respectively.

Gramm said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "Well, it was awesome. I hadn't been to the Rock Hall Of Fame in a while. And the place looks awesome. And there's a FOREIGNER display there, which is very cool. And we brought the jukebox from our tours back in the '80s and '90s, the big inflatable jukebox, so that looks awesome too.

"The induction ceremony … was just unbelievable," he continued. "And while Rick Wills and Al Greenwood and myself were there representing the band, it was unfortunate, but Mick Jones could not be there. He's not in the best of health. And Dennis Elliott couldn't be there either for one reason or another, but the three of us represented, and it was an incredible honor. And the show was one highlight after another, and the other people being inducted were very, very special too. It was just a night of celebration, complete with some, some live performances too. I had the opportunity to sing 'I Want To Know What Love Is' with Kelly Clarkson. And boy does she have a voice."

Elaborating on the experience of dueting with Clarkson, Gramm said: "I enjoyed it incredibly so. She very gracious, and during rehearsals we had a lot of laughs together and worked out some different parts and such. And the night of the big performance went very smoothly. And she's really got an incredible voice and she's just a very awesome person."

The Rock Hall induction ceremony included an all-star performance of FOREIGNER music featuring Sammy Hagar, Slash, Chad Smith, Demi Lovato and Kelly Clarkson. Lovato, Slash, Smith and FOREIGNER's current touring lineup played "Feels Like The First Time", with Hagar joining in for "Hot Blooded". Lovato took over the lead vocal for "Feels Like The First Time", followed by "Hot Blooded" with Hagar singing while being assisted by current FOREIGNER singer Kelly Hansen. Clarkson and Gramm then sang a duet of "I Want To Know What Love Is".

This past February, Jones revealed on social media that he was battling Parkinson's disease, which explained his absence from FOREIGNER's live shows since 2022.

Elliot skipped the Rock Hall induction due to issues with the event schedule. Billboard magazine reported one of those issues was that only band members — and not their wives — would be allowed to walk the red carpet. But Elliot denied that in two Facebook posts on October 19 and October 21. "I DIDN"T SAY ANYTHING ABOUT THE RED CARPET!" he wrote in all caps. "I WAS UNHAPPY WITH THE SCHEDULING."

The induction ceremony was held at the Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio. It aired live on Disney+. An edited three-hour prime-time special will follow, premiering on New Year's Day on ABC, and become available for streaming the following day on Hulu and Disney+.