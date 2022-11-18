  • facebook
LOUDNESS Releases Music Video For 'Tengoku No Tobira (Heaven's Door)'

November 18, 2022

Veteran Japanese metallers LOUDNESS have released the official music video for the song "Tengoku No Tobira (Heaven's Door)". The track is taken from the band's latest studio album, "Sunburst", which was released in July outside Japan via earMUSIC. The effort was originally made available in Japan last December.

During a career spanning over 40 years, LOUDNESS built a rich musical foundation with many studio albums, EPs and live albums. With "Sunburst", they've added another milestone to the great catalogue, their 29th studio album, to be precise.

"Sunburst" is the first official double studio album in LOUDNESS's impressive career, making it particularly special as it can be considered a celebration of the band's rich musical history. The 16 songs represent the classic LOUDNESS sound and style, highly acclaimed by fans and critics alike. Written mostly by original member and guitar wizard Akira Takasaki, the majority of songs are sung in Japanese, representing their appreciation of their origin and roots.

"Sunburst" was released as a digital album as well as a 2CD digipak edition with an extensive booklet that includes the English translation of all lyrics.

Disc 1:

01. Rising Sun
02. OEOEO
03. Yamato Damashii
04. Kaso Genjitsu (Virtual Reality)
05. Crazy World
06. Stand Or Fall
07. The Sanzu River
08. Nihon No Kokoro (The Heart Of Japan)

Disc 2:

01. Kagayakeru 80's (Shining 80's)
02. Emerald No Umi (Emerald Ocean)
03. Tengoku No Tobira (Heaven's Door)
04. All Will Be Fine With You
05. Fire In The Sky
06. Hunger For More
07. The Nakigara
08. Wonderland

LOUDNESS has dominated the Japanese heavy metal scene ever since its birth in 1981 with classic albums like "Thunder In The East" (1985) and "Lightning Strikes" (1986). Their last studio album, 2018's "Rise To Glory", was highly acclaimed both by the heavy metal maniacs and the critics.

LOUDNESS's lineup has changed multiple times since 1981, with the current incarnation consisting of three original members — lead singer Minoru Niihara, guitarist Akira Takasaki and bassist Masayoshi Yamashita — along with drummer Masayuki Suzuki, who joined the group in 2009.

Original LOUDNESS drummer Munetaka Higuchi died in 2008 after a year-long battle with liver cancer.

