LUGZ x OZZY OSBOURNE Limited-Edition Footwear Collection To Drop This Week

Lugz will launch an officially licensed limited-edition footwear capsule collection with Ozzy Osbourne this Black Friday. Featuring key Lugz boot and canvas styles, the release — which had been in the works prior to the icon's untimely passing — will be available exclusively on Lugz.com, along with Ozzy's U.S. and European merch sites.

Like his music, Ozzy's style is second to none. The Cypress II Metal boot celebrates the illustrious career and the style of an icon. This moc-toe boot comes dressed in a premium grainy man-made leather with the iconic Ozzy Osbourne logo on the tongue, heal counter and lace lock. The second boot is inspired by the iconic 1983 album "Bark At The Moon". The Lugz x Ozzy Bark At The Moon Drifter boot features modern style while giving a nod to a classic from Ozzy's discography. A tough and rugged denim boot featuring the album artwork on the hangtag and insole.

The cornerstone of Lugz's collection celebrates an iconic moment in rock and roll more than four decades later! The Ozzy Bats Joints special edition of canvas sneaker pay tribute to the legend in typical fashion. A second canvas sneaker in the drop is inspired by Ozzy's debut studio album, "Blizzard Of Ozz", which celebrated its 45th anniversary in 2025. The Lugz x Ozzy Blizzard Of Ozz joints canvas sneaker gives nod to a classic from Ozzy's discography.

Limited-edition packaging was methodically planned from lace lock, custom insoles, hangtags, and packaging making this the perfect holiday gift for any fan.

The Cypress II Metal Boot will retail for $90. The Bark At The Moon Drifter Boot will retail for $80. Both the Bats and Blizzard Of Ozz Joints canvas sneakers will retail for $60 retail.

Since 1993, Lugz has remained a prevalent force in footwear. With over 30 years of heritage, they continue their commitment with a strong focus on design, materials, and classic styles built to stand the test of time.

Lugz was endorsed by key players from the world of hip-hop, giving it the image known today. Lugz product is aggressively styled using the highest-quality materials for maximum durability and superior comfort. Lugz's footwear features premium leathers and durable construction as well. Today Lugz has expanded beyond boots and has added casual shoes, sandals and athletics to the mix.

