LYNCH MOB Announces Farewell Album 'Dancing With The Devil', Shares Title Track

LYNCH MOB, the band led by former DOKKEN guitar legend George Lynch, will release its ninth and final full-length studio album, "Dancing With The Devil", on November 28, 2025, via Frontiers Music Srl, marking the final chapter in the group's storied career.

To mark the announcement, the band share the title track, along with an official visualizer, available below.

George Lynch commented: "All the other records of done in my life led me to this one. 'Dancing With With The Devil' is pretty much my magnum opus and swan song."

The album follows the success of their previous effort "Babylon" and showcases elements of classic LYNCH MOB with a modern edge, fusing hard rock, blues, and soulful grooves with an unmistakable passion and energy.

"We've always been about pushing boundaries and staying true to the fans", said Lynch, the band's founding member. "This new album is a reflection of where we are now, both as individuals and as a band. We've taken everything we've learned over the years and poured it into these songs."

With "Dancing With The Devil", Lynch and his band LYNCH MOB deliver a bold and uncompromising last word, a completion of the musical legacy, closing the curtain on a storied chapter in American hard rock history. This album marks the band's definitive farewell, following the conclusion of all touring and live activity — a fitting final act from a group whose impact on the genre has been both lasting and influential.

Sonically, "Dancing With The Devil" revisits the classic LYNCH MOB sound: a potent mix of blues-based hard rock, razor-sharp guitar work, and soulful vocals, delivered with the swagger and confidence of a band that has nothing left to prove. Fans of the early "Wicked Sensation" era will find familiar fire here — but with a modern edge that reflects decades of evolution and road-tested chemistry.

Reuniting the same lineup that lit up 2023's "Babylon" — vocalist Gabriel Colón, bassist Jaron Gulino, drummer Jimmy D'Anda and Lynch himself — this final studio effort captures the chemistry of a band playing at full force.

Together, they've crafted a collection that balances raw intensity with veteran finesse, all under the expert guidance of producer and mixing engineer Chris Collier (known for his work with KXM, PRONG, JOEL HOEKSTRA'S 13). Collier's production brings clarity and punch, allowing the band's dynamic interplay and Lynch's signature tone to shine through every track.

As a special bonus for European fans, this edition of the album includes the exclusive track "Somewhere", not available on the U.S. version — a parting gift to a fanbase that has supported the band throughout their journey.

"Dancing With The Devil" isn't just another release — it's a farewell with force, a record that honors the past while asserting the band's place in rock history one final time. For LYNCH MOB, the devil may have had the last dance... but they set the floor on fire.

"Dancing With The Devil" track listing:

01. Dancing With The Devil

02. Pictures Of The Dead

03. Saints And Sinners

04. Lift Up Your Soul

05. Love In Denial

06. Machine Bone

07. Follow Me Down

08. Golden Mirror

09. Sea Of Stones

10. The Stranger

11. Somewhere (bonus track)

Recording lineup:

George Lynch - guitar

Gabriel Colón - vocals

Jaron Gulino - bass

Jimmy D'Anda - drums

LYNCH MOB was formed in 1989 after Lynch parted ways with his former band DOKKEN. Their debut release, "Wicked Sensation", was met with critical and fan acclaim and went on to be certified gold in sales by the RIAA. The band would continue on through the years with a cast of talented players joining Lynch throughout their musical journey over the course of seven more studio albums.

In August 2020, Lynch announced that he was ending LYNCH MOB due to the racial insensitivity of the moniker, saying he would no longer record or perform under that name. Two years later, George had a change of heart, explaining that he had to "live with the fact that [the name LYNCH MOB] has some negative connotations that I probably have to continue explaining for the rest of my life, and I don't mind doing that. But it is a brand that I built, and I'm just gonna stick with it. As far as a marketing thing and a brand thing and a business thing and a working thing, and it keeps my band guys working and it keeps the fans happy, it makes sense."

Photo credit: Frank Lopez