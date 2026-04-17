LYNCH MOB Announces New Live Album 'The Final Ride'

LYNCH MOB will release a new live album, "The Final Ride", on May 29, 2026 via Frontiers Music Srl.

The band has shared a live rendition of "Wicked Sensation" with a video available below.

The LP follows the release of what was billed as LYNCH MOB's ninth and "final" full-length studio record "Dancing With The Devil", which came out last November, marking the final chapter in the band's storied career.

LYNCH MOB guitarist and leader George Lynch described the record by saying: "Captured loud, raw, and exactly how it was meant to be heard, this is LYNCH MOB firing on all cylinders."

Available on CD/DVD, Blu-ray and LP, "The Final Ride" delivers a fully immersive live experience, meticulously recorded, mixed and mastered by Chuck Alkazian at Pearl Sound Studios, ensuring outstanding sonic clarity while preserving the raw intensity and immediacy of a true LYNCH MOB performance.

The setlist is a powerful career-spanning journey, combining cornerstone LYNCH MOB classics with three iconic DOKKEN-era songs that remain inseparable from George Lynch's legacy.

Explosive performances of "Lightning Strikes Again", "It's Not Love" and "Paris Is Burning" ignite the crowd and serve as a direct bridge between past and present, while LYNCH MOB anthems such as "River Of Love", "No Good", "Hell Child", "Let The Music Be Your Master", "Street Fighting Man" and the timeless closer "Wicked Sensation" showcase the band at full force.

At the heart of "The Final Ride" stands George Lynch, whose unmistakable guitar tone, phrasing and musical authority continue to define generations of hard rock and metal guitarists. He is backed by a formidable lineup featuring Gabriel Colón (vocals),Jaron Gulino (bass) and Jimmy D'Anda (drums),delivering a tight, aggressive and emotionally charged performance worthy of the band's legacy.

"The Final Ride" track listing:

01. Lightning Strikes Again

02. River Of Love

03. No Good

04. Caught Up

05. Hell Child

06. Let The Music Be Your Master

07. Time After Time

08. Paris Is Burning

09. Rain

10. Street Fighting Man

11. It's Not Love

12. Wicked Sensation

Despite the fact that LYNCH MOB completed "The Final Ride" farewell tour in March 2025, the band has continued playing gigs with a revamped lineup consisting of Lynch, vocalist Andrew Freeman (LAST IN LINE),drummer Brian Tichy (WHITESNAKE, FOREIGNER, OZZY OSBOURNE) and bassist Jaron Gulino.

In an October 2025 interview with Tim Caple of Rock 'N' Blues Experience, George spoke about why he is still playing shows under the LYNCH MOB banner, more than a year after the completion of the band's "The Final Ride" farewell tour celebrating LYNCH MOB's 35-year legacy. George said: "Well, I think you can see a common thread throughout this interview that I make really bad decisions [laughs] throughout my life. Horrible. You do not want me in charge of any of your decision making. So, if I give you any advice, do the opposite for a better outcome. I don't wanna be in charge. I shouldn't be managing anything or making any decisions about anything other than just playing my guitar and writing music. Having said that, I still try to do the right thing and be smart, but whatever.

"So we decided, or I decided, I think earlier this year, if I'm not mistaken, that this was the 35th anniversary, I believe, of the band, so maybe let's go out with a nice bookend and put out a good record and call it a day," he explained. "And we called it 'The Final Ride' — the tour was called 'The Final Ride'. And so I did that and sort of — not fired the band; we just all agreed to do this. So everybody went their separate ways. And there was some momentum and some interest because of that announcement. So all of a sudden my agent started getting all this work opportunity. He talked me, as agents do, talked me out of quitting LYNCH MOB touring. He said, 'Well, just add a few more shows.' Well, that's parlayed into, we just kept it going. So here we are. We're still touring, we're still putting out records. It's a different band than it was last year, but… Brian Tichy's back in the band. Andrew Freeman, Jaron Gulino and myself. It's a great band. And why not?"

He continued: "So, people are, like, 'Well, you said you were retiring LYNCH MOB.' I go, 'Well, I lied. I changed my mind. I'm sorry. Sue me. I'll see you in court.' I mean, what do you want me to tell you?

"So that's what it is. I make silly decisions — off-the-cuff decisions — sometimes that aren't well thought out. Here we are."

Tichy was previously a touring member of LYNCH MOB in 2010, 2012–2013, 2015, 2020 and 2025; Gulino was in LYNCH MOB from 2022 to 2025; and Freeman played with LYNCH MOB in 2003, 2010 and 2019.

LYNCH MOB was formed in 1989 after Lynch parted ways with his former band DOKKEN. Their debut release, "Wicked Sensation", was met with critical and fan acclaim and went on to be certified gold in sales by the RIAA. The band would continue on through the years with a cast of talented players joining Lynch throughout their musical journey over the course of six more studio albums.

In August 2020, Lynch announced that he was ending LYNCH MOB due to the racial insensitivity of the moniker, saying he would no longer record or perform under that name. Two years later, George had a change of heart, explaining that he had to "live with the fact that [the name LYNCH MOB] has some negative connotations that I probably have to continue explaining for the rest of my life, and I don't mind doing that. But it is a brand that I built, and I'm just gonna stick with it. As far as a marketing thing and a brand thing and a business thing and a working thing, and it keeps my band guys working and it keeps the fans happy, it makes sense."