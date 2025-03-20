LYNYRD SKYNYRD To Release 'Celebrating 50 Years - Live At The Ryman' Live Album And DVD

Frontiers Music Srl has announced the signing of LYNYRD SKYNYRD, one of the most legendary and enduring bands in rock history. This partnership celebrates the band's incredible legacy while looking ahead to exciting new projects.

As part of this exciting new collaboration, the Frontiers label will release "Celebrating 50 Years - Live At The Ryman", a live album and DVD capturing LYNYRD SKYNYRD's historic 50th-anniversary concert at Nashville's legendary venue in 2022. This special release holds profound significance as it features the final performance of founding member Gary Rossington.

The album showcases the band's unparalleled energy, their signature blend of blues rock and Southern hard rock swagger, and stands as both a heartfelt tribute to Rossington and a celebration of LYNYRD SKYNYRD's lasting legacy in music history.

Johnny Van Zant expressed his enthusiasm about the signing and the upcoming release: "50 years for LYNYRD SKYNYRD… WOW! We are so grateful to the devoted fans for their support throughout the years of transitions and losses. Last year we lost the great Mr. Gary Rossington. We unknowingly were able to capture his final performance with us. It's bittersweet but what a special place to have had his final performance, the mothership of music — The Ryman Auditorium!

"It was a very special night with incredibly talented guests as we honored the iconic musicality of SKYNYRD. We are so grateful to the Ryman and to all of those who have worked so hard to make this project become a reality! This will forever be a keepsake in our hearts, and we are so happy to be able to share it with our Skynyrd Nation," he continued.

"Few bands have left such a lasting impact on rock music as LYNYRD SKYNYRD," stated Serafino Perugino, president and CEO of Frontiers Label Group. "It is an honor to work with such an iconic name, and we can't wait to bring fans something truly special."

Tom Lipsky, head of A&R of North America for Frontiers Label Group, added: "Gary Rossington touched the world with his songwriting and inspired us for decades onstage. It is an honour to bring the words and music of LYNYRD SKYNYRD to the fans via Gary's final performance, surrounded by his LYNYRD SKYNYRD family as together they delivered an unforgettable concert experience at The Ryman!"

Ross Schilling of Vector Management commented: "We are excited to bring 50 years of SKYNYRD to the fans. The Rossington family felt it was important to share Gary's last performance with everyone. It was a special night with incredibly talented guest artists, honoring the iconic songs of SKYNYRD in the mother church of music, The Ryman Auditorium."

With over 28 million records sold in the U.S. and a sound as iconic as the American culture it celebrates, Rock And Roll Hall of Famers LYNYRD SKYNYRD continue to inspire fans of all ages while embodying the very soul of Southern rock.

From their humble Jacksonville beginnings, through tragedy, reunion, and redemption, the band has earned its place on Rolling Stone's list of the "100 Greatest Artists of All Time", as well as a prominent spot in the hearts of generations.

In the wake of the 50th anniversary of their pioneering debut album "(Pronounced 'Lĕh-'nérd 'Skin-'nérd)" the band continues to tour, record, and delight their hundreds of millions of global fans with an eye on both the future and their rich history.

Originally formed in 1964 as MY BACKYARD, the band evolved into LYNYRD SKYNYRD in 1968, with a lineup featuring Ronnie Van Zant (vocals),Gary Rossington (guitar),Allen Collins (guitar),Larry Junstrom (bass) and Bob Burns (drums). Their 1973 debut album introduced the world to their unmistakable blend of blues, country, and hard rock. Hits like "Sweet Home Alabama" and the timeless "Free Bird" cemented their status as pioneers of the genre.

At the peak of their success, in 1977, a devastating plane crash claimed the lives of lead singer Ronnie Van Zant, guitarist Steve Gaines, and backup vocalist Cassie Gaines, leaving the music world in shock. Despite the unimaginable loss, LYNYRD SKYNYRD's legacy endured, and their music remained a beacon of Southern rock.

In 1987, the band reformed with Ronnie's younger brother, Johnny Van Zant, taking the lead as lead vocalist. LYNYRD SKYNYRD continued to tour and record, with guitarist Rickey Medlocke returning to the fold in 1996. Throughout the years, the band remained a driving force in rock, honoring their roots while bringing their signature sound to new audiences.

Recognized as one of the greatest rock bands of all time, LYNYRD SKYNYRD was inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame in 2006 and ranked No. 95 on Rolling Stone's list of the "100 Greatest Artists Of All Time." With over 28 million records sold in the United States alone, their impact on music is undeniable.

Though founding member Gary Rossington's passing in 2023 marked the end of an era, LYNYRD SKYNYRD's influence remains stronger than ever. Their enduring music, spirit, and legacy will forever stand as a testament to the power of rock and roll.

Photo credit: Doltyn Snedden (courtesy of Frontiers Music Srl)