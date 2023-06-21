LYNYRD SKYNYRD's Final Show With GARY ROSSINGTON Coming To Big Screen In July

Unbranded Events presents "The 50th Anniversary Of Lynyrd Skynyrd", the band's captivating final show with founding member Gary Rossington. The exclusive concert event will premiere July 8 for a limited run at drive-ins, indoor theaters and outdoor venues across North America, bringing the iconic southern rock band's electrifying performance to fans in a unique and immersive way. LYNYRD SKYNYRD, known for their legendary hits and powerful live shows, will pay tribute to Rossington, the band's original guitarist with this memorable, never-before-seen production. The performance, recorded on November 22, 2022 at the legendary Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, showcases LYNYRD SKYNYRD at their best, delivering an unforgettable rock 'n' roll experience.

"We are excited to share this special night and celebrate 50 years of SKYNYRD music with the Skynyrd Nation and fans of these timeless songs," said Johnny Van Zant. "We were fortunate to capture this special evening with Gary Rossington and Dale Krantz Rossington and all of the special guests that were able to join us on stage. It is certainly bittersweet because this was Gary's last show, but we are so fortunate that we were able to share one last special night together on stage, doing what Gary loved."

"LYNYRD SKYNYRD is one of the most influential and important bands ever and Gary Rossington's legacy is one that will stand the test of time," said Unbranded Events' partners Keith Wan and Jordan Verroi. "We're so honored to be a part of his final performance and proud to present it to fans around the world. This exceptional event not only provides an unforgettable experience for longtime SKYNYRD fans but also has the potential to introduce a whole new generation to the enduring legacy and timelessness of the band. This experience allows friends and families to come together and create lasting memories while discovering the rich musical heritage of LYNYRD SKYNYRD."

Professionally recorded and edited to provide fans the best experience possible, the concert captures the essence of LYNYRD SKYNYRD's renowned live performances, complete with their signature sound, electrifying energy and captivating stage presence. This meticulously crafted production ensures that fans can enjoy the concert with the utmost audio and visual quality, immersing themselves in the magic of the band's performance. The production features special guest appearances from John Osborne of BROTHERS OSBORNE, Brent Smith of SHINEDOWN and Marcus King as well as a show-stopping performance by music sensation Jelly Roll. The Jelly Roll collaboration promises to be an extraordinary musical celebration that will captivate fans from all walks of life.

In light of skyrocketing live concert ticket prices and recent live event cancellations, fans can take comfort in knowing that this exclusive event is fun, affordable and will air rain or shine, offering a worry-free experience for all. The event ensures a safe and memorable evening, where fans can gather with friends and loved ones to celebrate the enduring legacy of LYNYRD SKYNYRD without breaking the bank.

Tickets are on sale now. New venues, including indoor theaters, are being added every day.

For tickets, schedules and for the most up-to-date list of venues showing "The 50th Anniversary Of Lynyrd Skynyrd", visit www.lynyrdskynyrd50.com.

Rossington was the last surviving founding member of LYNYRD SKYNYRD. On March 5, his bandmates announced the news of his death in a statement shared on their social media.

"It is with our deepest sympathy and sadness that we have to advise, that we lost our brother, friend, family member, songwriter and guitarist, Gary Rossington, today," they wrote.

"Gary is now with his SKYNYRD brothers and family in heaven and playing it pretty, like he always does," the group continued. "Please keep Dale, Mary, Annie and the entire Rossington family in your prayers and respect the family's privacy at this difficult time."

No cause of death was disclosed.

The guitarist had previously dealt with various heart problems throughout the years, including emergency heart surgery in 2021.

The CMT Music Awards presented an all-star tribute live on CBS from Austin's Moody Center on April 2, honoring Rossington featuring Billy Gibbons, Chuck Leavell, Cody Johnson, Paul Rodgers, Slash and Warren Haynes, with LeAnn Rimes and Wynonna Judd joining as "The Honkettes." Recently, LYNYRD SKYNYRD was honored by Spotify for reaching the milestone achievement of one billion streams for "Sweet Home Alabama".

The "Sharp Dressed Simple Man" tour, the first co-headlining tour featuring ZZ TOP and LYNYRD SKYNYRD will stage performances in twenty-five cities in North America this summer, with special guest UNCLE KRACKER. Produced by Live Nation, the tour kicks off on Friday, July 21 at iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre in West Palm Beach, Florida and wraps in Camden, New Jersey at Freedom Mortgage Pavilion on Sunday, September 17. Tickets and VIP packages are available via the band's site.