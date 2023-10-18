LZZY HALE: HALESTORM Has 'Started To Buckle Down And Write With A Purpose' For Next Album

In a new interview with TotalRock's "Hobo On The Radio" show, HALESTORM frontwoman Lzzy Hale spoke about the progress of the songwriting sessions for the band's follow-up to 2022's "Back From The Dead" album. She said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "We're always working on new music, but we've actually kind of started to buckle down and really kind of write with a purpose as to whatever we wanna kind of put out in the world next. It's kind of an exciting time because I feel like even since the last record, even beyond 'Back From The Dead', I feel like we're kind of shedding our skin in a way that's kind of beautiful where we all kind of feel like different people than who we were when we were writing the last record. So it's time for whatever that next chapter is. So it's very exciting."

She continued: "I've been writing in a lot of subjects that I haven't necessarily touched on before and been kind of exploring those things. And I've become even more of a serial eavesdropper. I will be sitting at a pub or something and I will kind of zone out, and it's amazing the conversations you hear other people talking about. And so sometimes those leech their way into the songs. But, yeah, we'll probably have something by next year."

Two months ago, Lzzy told Meltdown of Detroit's WRIF radio station about writing material for the next HALESTORM album: " What we are in right now is the chaos of it all, whereas [we're] not quite sure where the music is gonna take us or what we're gonna be excited about, but I'm excited about doing something new and really just kind of accentuating certain moments. And especially considering we've been touring on this album cycle, we've been touring on 'Back From The Dead', and our live show has grown a lot during this album cycle, whereas we're making these kind of physical moments. And we've been writing parts for in between songs and all of that. So I feel like I kind of wanna incorporate some of those things that we've already kind of tested live, that are original parts but don't actually have a song to go to yet. So I don't know, we'll see what happens. So we're doing that."

Lzzy (guitar, vocals) and her brother Arejay (drums) formed HALESTORM in 1998 while in middle school. Guitarist Joe Hottinger joined the group in 2003, followed by bassist Josh Smith in 2004.

This past May, HALESTORM teamed up with country singer Ashley McBryde for a reimagined version of the band's song "Terrible Things", which was originally featured on "Back From The Dead".

Last December, HALESTORM released a deluxe edition of "Back From The Dead". "Back From The Dead: Deluxe Edition" includes seven previously unreleased B-sides, including "Mine", a 1980s-inspired rocker. "Back From The Dead: Deluxe Edition" is available digitally, on CD, and cassette tape, marking the first time that the album has been offered in those physical formats.

In December 2018, HALESTORM was nominated for a "Best Rock Performance" Grammy Award for its song "Uncomfortable". Six years earlier, the band won its first Grammy in the category of "Best Hard Rock/ Metal Performance" for "Love Bites (So Do I)".